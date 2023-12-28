en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Viral Video of Children on Moving SUV in Goa Sparks Outrage and Safety Concerns

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:22 am EST
Viral Video of Children on Moving SUV in Goa Sparks Outrage and Safety Concerns

A video that captures two children asleep on the roof of a moving SUV in Goa, a popular tourist spot in India, has sparked widespread concern and uproar on social media. The video was shared online on December 27 and has since garnered over 15,700 views, igniting discussions on child safety and responsible behavior, particularly in tourist areas associated with leisure yet necessitating a degree of discipline.

Igniting Outrage and Calls for Accountability

The video features a man at the helm of the SUV, confronted for allowing his children to sleep on top of the vehicle as he navigates down the scenic Parra Coconut Tree road. Despite the confrontation, the driver dismisses the concerns and continues on his route. This apparent disregard for safety has incensed social media users, many of whom have voiced their dismay at the parents’ recklessness and the potential danger posed to the children.

A Cry for Action

There has been a unanimous call for the Goa Police to take stringent actions against the driver. One social media user emphasized the necessity for strict action against the man from Telangana, whom they held responsible for the incident. Yet, it remains unclear whether the driver later ushered the children inside the vehicle or halted the SUV. As of now, no complaint has been lodged in connection with the viral video.

Highlighting the Need for Responsible Behaviour

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for responsible behavior, especially in tourist hotspots like Goa. While these areas are associated with relaxation, they also require discipline and adherence to safety measures to ensure the well-being of all, especially children. It amplifies the need for stricter enforcement of tourist guidelines to prevent such perilous incidents from recurring.

0
India Travel & Tourism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Qatari Court Commutes Death Sentence of Former Indian Navy Officer

By Rafia Tasleem

From Disturbing Incident to Gastronomical Journey: A Day in News

By Rafia Tasleem

ULFA Pro-Talks Faction Set to Sign Peace Agreement with Indian Government

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Cinema 2023: A Year of Compelling Performances

By BNN Correspondents

Nail-Biting Finishes and Strategic Decisions: A Roundup of Recent Cric ...
@Cricket · 27 mins
Nail-Biting Finishes and Strategic Decisions: A Roundup of Recent Cric ...
heart comment 0
India Requests Extradition of Hafiz Saeed: An Unfolding Saga of Diplomacy and Justice

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Requests Extradition of Hafiz Saeed: An Unfolding Saga of Diplomacy and Justice
Indian Rupee Strengthens Amid Declining Dollar Index and Strong Equity Markets

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Rupee Strengthens Amid Declining Dollar Index and Strong Equity Markets
Shabnam’s Interfaith Pilgrimage: A Journey Beyond Religious Boundaries

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shabnam's Interfaith Pilgrimage: A Journey Beyond Religious Boundaries
New Metro Line Approved by NMRC to Enhance Connectivity to Delhi Airport

By Rafia Tasleem

New Metro Line Approved by NMRC to Enhance Connectivity to Delhi Airport
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
4 mins
Turkish Parliament Greenlights Sweden's NATO Bid: A Shift in Ankara's Stance
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
6 mins
Grassroots Football Talent to Face Gor Mahia in Eliud Owalo Super Cup Exhibition Match
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
7 mins
Hong Kong’s Civic Party Closes Doors: A Significant Shift in Political Landscape
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
8 mins
Rise of Far-Right AfD Party Threatens Democracy in Germany: Interior Minister
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
8 mins
Kenyan Sprinter Ferdinand Omanyala Sets Sights on Olympic Glory
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
11 mins
Ro Khanna Urges Fed to Cut Interest Rates Amidst Political and Economic Pressures
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
14 mins
ActionAid Campaign: A Global Call to Amplify Silenced Palestinian Voices
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
16 mins
Nikki Haley's Civil War Comments Ignite Controversy
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
16 mins
Australia's Second Test Recovery: Marsh and Smith Stand Tall Amid Chaos
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
2 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
4 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
7 hours
Christmas Day Tragedy: Man Charged with Murder in Broome, Western Australia
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics
7 hours
2024: A Year of Sporting Milestones Headlined by the Paris Olympics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app