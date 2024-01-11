Viral Maths Brain Teaser Ignites Global Debate and Calculation Challenge

A viral maths brain teaser has ignited a global conversation, challenging minds to solve a complex problem without the aid of calculators. The teaser, which reads "60/5(1+1 (1+1))=?", was shared on an anonymous platform referred to as 'X' on January 2, 2024, and has since amassed over 270,000 views. The conundrum encourages the application of the BODMAS rule—Brackets, Orders (i.e., powers and square roots, etc.), Division, Multiplication, Addition, and Subtraction—prompting both intrigue and debate.

Unraveling the BODMAS Rule

As effortless as it may seem for some, the puzzle has elicited a wide range of responses, with participants offering different solutions such as 4, 48, and 8. The diversity in answers underscores the ambiguity surrounding the proper application of the BODMAS rule and the potential for misinterpretation. This rule, taught widely in schools, guides the sequence of operations in mathematical calculations, starting with Brackets and ending with Subtraction.

Igniting a Mental Calculation Challenge

Beyond the intellectual combat, the viral brain teaser has underscored the importance of mental arithmetic skills. Comments from participants highlight the value of being able to perform calculations mentally, a skill set often overlooked in the age of technology and calculators. The brain teaser has not only been a source of curiosity but also a reminder of the importance of keeping our mental calculation abilities sharp.

Arfa Javaid: Covering Viral Content

Among those tracking this viral content is Arfa Javaid, a journalist with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. Javaid has been covering trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online, providing insightful coverage of the viral maths brain teaser, its implications, and the ensuing debate.