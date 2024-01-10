en English
Viral Brain Teaser Puzzles Internet: Can You Solve This Math Challenge?

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 9:02 pm EST
Viral Brain Teaser Puzzles Internet: Can You Solve This Math Challenge?

A brain teaser that has taken the internet by storm, clocking over 1.7 million views since its inception on December 23, 2023, on the ‘Science’ page of a platform named X, continues to baffle web users. This riddle, unlike typical addition equations, proposes that ’11+11 = 4′ and ’12+12 = 9,’ subsequently asking the sum of ’13+13.’ The puzzle has intrigued the online community, stimulating a wave of likes, retweets, and a plethora of proposed solutions.

The Viral Equation and its Conundrum

The brain teaser presents a unique mathematical addition problem, one that defies conventional understanding. The unexpected solutions to the problems ’11+11′ and ’12+12′ have left the internet users scratching their heads, leading to a variety of answers to the posed question of ’13+13.’

Proposed Solutions and the Flurry of Responses

One user insisted the answer is ’26,’ adhering to traditional addition. Another proposed a pattern wherein each unit increase in the addends leads to the sum increasing by ‘5,’ thereby making the answer ’14.’ A third user delved into multiplication, stating that ’13×13 = 169,’ but erroneously recorded it as ‘126 = 16.’ The correct multiplication, however, would be ’13×13 = 169,’ leaving it unclear how this relates to the original puzzle.

Engagement and the Viral Potential of Puzzles

The viral nature of this brain teaser underscores the power of puzzles to capture the public’s imagination and engagement. The flurry of attempts to solve it and the sweeping range of proposed solutions highlight the captivating nature of such brain teasers and their potential to spread far and wide across social media.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

