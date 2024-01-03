en English
Viraj: A Rising Star in the Tamil Cinema

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:58 am EST
Viraj: A Rising Star in the Tamil Cinema

As a beacon of talent in the Indian film industry, Tamil actor Viraj, endearingly known by his real name Hari Prashanth, has carved a niche for himself that extends beyond his family ties to the celebrated actor, Thalapathy Vijay. With a career that took flight in the year 2000, Viraj’s journey holds an intriguing blend of successes, setbacks, and familial connections that continue to keep fans and film enthusiasts intrigued.

A Promising Start

Viraj’s tryst with the silver screen started when he was merely a child. He made his debut in the film ‘Uyirile Kalanthathu,’ sharing the screen with notable stars such as Suriya, Jyothika, and Raghuvaran. Following this, he proved his mettle as a child artist in a string of films, including ‘Anniyan’ and ‘Unnai Ninaithu.’

Rising through the Ranks

However, it was the Venkat Prabhu-directed ‘Chennai 600028’ and its sequel ‘Chennai 600028 II: Second Innings’ that solidified his standing in the industry. His performances in these films were appreciated, cementing his place as a promising actor in the Tamil film industry.

Setbacks and Connections

Despite a major setback with ‘Mozhivathu Yathenil,’ which failed to see a theatrical release, Viraj’s career remained at the forefront of public interest, largely due to his familial connection to Thalapathy Vijay. Vijay, a celebrated actor in his own right, recently basked in the success of his 2023 film ‘Leo’ and is currently gearing up for his upcoming film ‘GOAT (Greatest of All Time)’.

‘GOAT,’ directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment, boasts a star-studded cast and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The anticipation surrounding this film is palpable, promising to be a significant release in the near future. As Vijay’s star continues to rise, so too does interest in his familial ties, keeping Viraj in the cinematic spotlight.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

