Viraat Ramayan Temple: An Architectural Marvel Rising in Bihar

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:28 pm EST
Viraat Ramayan Temple: An Architectural Marvel Rising in Bihar

In the fertile plains of Bihar’s East Champaran district, a towering edifice is taking shape, an architectural marvel that, once completed, will be recognized as the world’s largest Ramayan temple – the Viraat Ramayan Temple. The construction of this grand temple began in June 2023 and is projected to be completed by 2025, with an estimated expenditure of 500 crore Indian Rupees.

Structural Magnificence

The Viraat Ramayan Temple will span over an extensive area of 3.76 lakh square feet, a dimension that dwarfs many of the world’s most known religious structures. The temple’s design is a three-storey structure, featuring 12 domes, with the tallest dome reaching up to the sky at a staggering height of 270 feet. This height makes the temple stand taller than the historic 12th-century Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia, which is currently the world’s largest.

Sanctum Sanctorums and Iconic Shivling

The temple complex will house 22 sanctum sanctorums, each dedicated to a different deity, reflecting the diversity and richness of Hindu mythology. One of the most notable features of this temple will be a 33-foot-tall black granite shivling. Weighing a massive 200 tonnes, this shivling is currently under the skilled hands of craftsmen in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai. Once this gargantuan shivling is set in its place by 2025, it will be recognized as the world’s largest.

Inspiration and Legacy

The architecture of the Viraat Ramayan Temple is a testament to India’s rich heritage and the timeless beauty of its sacred structures. The design draws heavy inspiration from renowned temples like Angkor Wat, the Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, and the Meenakshi Sundareshwarar temple in Madurai. Once completed, the temple will have the capacity to seat 20,000 people, creating a space for communal harmony and spiritual awakening.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

