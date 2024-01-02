en English
India

Violence in Northeast India Displaces Bnei Menashe Jewish Community; Seeks Accelerated Immigration to Israel

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST
Violence in Northeast India Displaces Bnei Menashe Jewish Community; Seeks Accelerated Immigration to Israel

In the northeast of India, a wave of violence has displaced over a thousand members of the Bnei Menashe Jewish community, following a devastating rocket attack on a synagogue that claimed seven lives. The attack, a repercussion of escalating tensions between the Kukis and the Meitei, was not singled out as antisemitic but rather an element of a broader ethnic conflict. The situation has prompted the Bnei Menashe, who regard themselves as descendants of a lost tribe of Israel, to expedite their immigration to Israel.

The Violence and Its Consequences

On one distressing day, unidentified armed assailants stormed Lilong Chingjao village in Thoubal district, Northeast India, resulting in the deaths of four Pangals (Meitei Muslims) and leaving 12 wounded. The administration reacted by imposing a curfew in the Meitei-majority valley districts. This act of violence, authorities suggest, was an extortion-related incident.

Subsequent to this, a synagogue belonging to the Bnei Menashe community was targeted, leading to the death of seven members. This attack, presumed to be the handiwork of Meitei adversaries, has further fueled the desire of the Bnei Menashe to relocate to Israel. Over the past two decades, such a move has been encouraged and subsidized by the Israeli government, together with two non-governmental groups. However, it comes with a requirement that the community undergo Orthodox conversion rituals upon arrival in Israel.

The Indian Government’s Response

Following the outbreak of violence, the Indian government brought in an indefinite curfew in all valley districts and ramped up security measures. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has called for peace and pledged strict action against the perpetrators. Despite these promises, the government’s response to the conflict has been widely criticized. The Kukis, feeling unprotected, have called for separation from Manipur.

A Plea for Rapid Immigration and Israel’s Response

In the wake of the violence, the Bnei Menashe have sought to hasten their immigration to Israel. However, their plea for expedited immigration has yet to receive a public response from Israel. The community’s status is complex due to their ‘grey zone’ religious status, which requires formal Orthodox conversions upon arrival in Israel.

Relief Efforts and External Intervention

Shavei Israel and Degel Menashe, two NGOs, have been supporting relief efforts for the affected community. However, an ongoing feud between the two organizations adds another layer of complexity to the situation. Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch has called upon India to investigate instances of police violence in the region.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

