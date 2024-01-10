Violations of Wildlife and Forest Rights Acts Fuel Conflicts in Tiger Reserves

In the heart of India’s lush greenery, a battle brews in the shadows of the Tiger Reserves. The conflict is not one fought with teeth and claws, but with legal documents and public protests. It’s a war that pits the forest bureaucracy, which include government officials and conservation authorities, against the indigenous forest-dwellers. The reason? Violations of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the Forest Rights Act.

Clash of Laws

The Wildlife (Protection) Act, a piece of legislation crafted to safeguard wildlife and their habitats, often finds itself in a head-on collision with the Forest Rights Act. The latter is designed to recognize and vest the forest rights and occupation in forest land to forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers. The discord arises when conservation efforts enforced by the forest bureaucracy encroach upon the livelihoods and traditional rights of the forest-dwelling communities.

Conservation vs. Livelihood

This friction has led to numerous instances where the implementation of strict conservation policies has inadvertently marginalized these communities. The outcome: legal battles, protests, and in some cases, violence. A C.R. Bijoy report sheds light on this delicate balancing act between wildlife conservation and the rights and welfare of indigenous populations living within or near Tiger Reserves.

Case Studies: Raids and Rescues

The article also details the ineffectiveness of legal action against wildlife crime offenders, the limitations faced by the forest department in arresting such offenders, and specific cases of raids and rescues in various resorts and parks. It further highlights how political influence plays a role in operating resorts and mini zoos, and the challenges the forest department encounters in prosecuting wildlife traffickers.