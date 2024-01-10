Vinati Organics Shows Signs of Growth Despite Decline in Total Income

As of January 10, 2024, Vinati Organics Ltd., a renowned player in the Chemicals sector, holds a market capitalization of Rs 17689.82 Crore. Established in 1989, this Mid Cap company’s revenue streams primarily flow from Organic/Inorganic Heavy Chemicals, Export Incentives, and Scrap sales.

Accumulate Call and Projected Growth

Recently, an analysis by Prabhudas Lilladher set a target price for Vinati Organics at Rs 1885, a significant rise from the current market price of Rs 1724.2. This accumulate call suggests projected growth for the company, increasing investor confidence.

Quarterly Performance and Shareholder Composition

For the quarter ending 30-09-2023, Vinati Organics reported a slight increase in total income to Rs 464.35 Crore. However, compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Rs 586.27 Crore), this represents a decline of 20.80%. Despite this, the company logged a net profit after tax of Rs 84.16 Crore for the latest quarter. As of 31-Dec-2023, the company is primarily owned by promoters (74.06%), with Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) holding 4.71% and 7.54% stakes, respectively.

Current Market Statistics

As on January 10, 2024, Vinati Organics’ share price stands at Rs 1720.00. The company’s market cap is ₹17,415.39 Cr with a P/E ratio of 38.03 and PB ratio of 7.85. The company’s shares have seen a 52-week high of Rs 268.35 and a low of Rs 1,690.00, indicating a dynamic year of trading.