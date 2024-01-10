en English
Analysis

Vinati Organics Shows Signs of Growth Despite Decline in Total Income

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
As of January 10, 2024, Vinati Organics Ltd., a renowned player in the Chemicals sector, holds a market capitalization of Rs 17689.82 Crore. Established in 1989, this Mid Cap company’s revenue streams primarily flow from Organic/Inorganic Heavy Chemicals, Export Incentives, and Scrap sales.

Accumulate Call and Projected Growth

Recently, an analysis by Prabhudas Lilladher set a target price for Vinati Organics at Rs 1885, a significant rise from the current market price of Rs 1724.2. This accumulate call suggests projected growth for the company, increasing investor confidence.

Quarterly Performance and Shareholder Composition

For the quarter ending 30-09-2023, Vinati Organics reported a slight increase in total income to Rs 464.35 Crore. However, compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Rs 586.27 Crore), this represents a decline of 20.80%. Despite this, the company logged a net profit after tax of Rs 84.16 Crore for the latest quarter. As of 31-Dec-2023, the company is primarily owned by promoters (74.06%), with Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) holding 4.71% and 7.54% stakes, respectively.

Current Market Statistics

As on January 10, 2024, Vinati Organics’ share price stands at Rs 1720.00. The company’s market cap is ₹17,415.39 Cr with a P/E ratio of 38.03 and PB ratio of 7.85. The company’s shares have seen a 52-week high of Rs 268.35 and a low of Rs 1,690.00, indicating a dynamic year of trading.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

