Villagers Turn to High Court for Justice Against Alleged Illegal Mining

Residents of Adraman and Bassian villages, nestled in the heart of Moga, have taken an unwavering stand against the specter of illegal mining activities encroaching on their land. In a significant move, they have sought judicial intervention by filing an application in the Punjab and Haryana high court, alleging unauthorized extraction of resources within the boundaries of their villages, despite the existence of a government-allotted mining site nearby.

Seeking Justice

Leading the charge is Balbir Singh, one of the concerned residents who confirmed the submission of the application. The plea is not merely a cry for justice, but a loud and clear message to those flouting the law, that they will not be allowed to exploit the village’s resources unchecked. In response to the villagers’ plea, the high court has issued a notice to the state government, demanding a response to the residents’ concerns.

Denial of Allegations

However, the allegations have been vehemently denied by Gitesh Upveja, an executive engineer from the mining department. In a staunch rebuttal, he dismissed the accusations as unfounded, stressing that no illegal mining activities are underway near the Sutlej river banks in Moga. Furthermore, he stated that mining operations were brought to a halt on December 31, indicating that the claims made by the villagers might be misleading.

Questioning the Complainants

Adding another layer to the controversy, Upveja went on to question the legitimacy of the complainants themselves. He pointed out that some of those who lodged the complaint do not reside in the affected areas, casting aspersions on the motives behind the application. As the case unfolds, the truth of the matter waits to be unearthed, leaving the residents of Adraman and Bassian villages in anxious anticipation of the outcome.