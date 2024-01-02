en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Event Successfully Organized by SMC in Qamarwari

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Event Successfully Organized by SMC in Qamarwari

In a significant step forward for community engagement and information dissemination, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) successfully organized a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) event in Qamarwari. This initiative, a nationwide outreach launched by the Government, serves as a platform for open communication between government representatives and citizens, ensuring a well-informed public about the array of benefits and support they are entitled to.

Objective and Impact of VBSY

The core objective of the VBSY is to bridge the information gap between the authorities and the citizens. It enables government officials to convey the objectives and detailed procedures of their respective schemes directly to the public. The initiative has led to a notable advancement in the SMC’s commitment to engaging with the community and disseminating essential information.

VBSY’s Nationwide Reach

The VBSY has made its mark across various villages and cities, including Vijaypur, where the Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) van was enthusiastically welcomed by residents. Despite challenges like internet service suspension in border districts, public enthusiasm remains high, with the Yatra witnessing widespread participation across all ten districts of the Jammu region.

Success and Future Prospects

The success of the VBSY has been substantial, with the campaign reaching over one crore people in thousands of villages and cities in Odisha. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the Lok Sabha battle in Madhya Pradesh, aiming to increase its vote share to 60% and win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The party plans to conduct mass outreach programmes, including the VBSY, to ensure benefits reach every eligible person. This initiative is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming elections.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' Breaks Box Office Records with Rs 429 Crore Gross in Four Days

By BNN Correspondents

IndiGrid Secures Major Interstate Transmission Projects; SECI Invites Bids for Solar PV Power Projects

By Rafia Tasleem

Major Counterfeit Currency Operation Busted in Delhi: Trio Arrested

By Dil Bar Irshad

Abhaya Hastham Scheme Sees Surge in Applications; Karnal Offers Property Tax Rebate

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unraveling the Schengen Visa Scam: An Investigation in Progress ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Unraveling the Schengen Visa Scam: An Investigation in Progress ...
heart comment 0
Training Program for Assistant Returning Officers Begins in Madurai Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Training Program for Assistant Returning Officers Begins in Madurai Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Shimla to Unveil World’s Largest Lord Hanuman Statue Amid Major Infrastructural Developments

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shimla to Unveil World's Largest Lord Hanuman Statue Amid Major Infrastructural Developments
Key Indian Wrestlers Withdraw from Zagreb Open: A Blow to India’s Wrestling Representation

By Salman Khan

Key Indian Wrestlers Withdraw from Zagreb Open: A Blow to India's Wrestling Representation
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Advocates for Industrial Development Strategy

By Rafia Tasleem

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Advocates for Industrial Development Strategy
Latest Headlines
World News
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
35 seconds
Luke Littler: A Remarkable Rise Amidst Ally Pally's Wasp Curse
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
1 min
Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City's First Birth of 2024
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
1 min
Georgia Lawmakers Debate Inclusion of Antisemitism in Hate Crimes Law
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
1 min
'Dummy' election a fraud against entire nation: Rizvi
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
1 min
Colorado Springs Reflects Global Divide: Dueling Rallies Advocate for Peace in Gaza Conflict
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
1 min
Lauren Boebert Switches Districts, Blames Hollywood Influence
UK Government's £842 Million Household Support Fund Aids Low-Income Households
1 min
UK Government's £842 Million Household Support Fund Aids Low-Income Households
DailyMail.com Unveils Wellness Channel: A New Destination for Health and Beauty Trends
1 min
DailyMail.com Unveils Wellness Channel: A New Destination for Health and Beauty Trends
Guaranteed Livable Income Bill Under Consideration in Canada: A Beacon of Hope or a Path to Stagnation?
2 mins
Guaranteed Livable Income Bill Under Consideration in Canada: A Beacon of Hope or a Path to Stagnation?
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
6 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app