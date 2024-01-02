Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Event Successfully Organized by SMC in Qamarwari

In a significant step forward for community engagement and information dissemination, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) successfully organized a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) event in Qamarwari. This initiative, a nationwide outreach launched by the Government, serves as a platform for open communication between government representatives and citizens, ensuring a well-informed public about the array of benefits and support they are entitled to.

Objective and Impact of VBSY

The core objective of the VBSY is to bridge the information gap between the authorities and the citizens. It enables government officials to convey the objectives and detailed procedures of their respective schemes directly to the public. The initiative has led to a notable advancement in the SMC’s commitment to engaging with the community and disseminating essential information.

VBSY’s Nationwide Reach

The VBSY has made its mark across various villages and cities, including Vijaypur, where the Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) van was enthusiastically welcomed by residents. Despite challenges like internet service suspension in border districts, public enthusiasm remains high, with the Yatra witnessing widespread participation across all ten districts of the Jammu region.

Success and Future Prospects

The success of the VBSY has been substantial, with the campaign reaching over one crore people in thousands of villages and cities in Odisha. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the Lok Sabha battle in Madhya Pradesh, aiming to increase its vote share to 60% and win all 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The party plans to conduct mass outreach programmes, including the VBSY, to ensure benefits reach every eligible person. This initiative is expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming elections.