Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: An Emblem of Inclusive Development in Anantnag

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY), an emblem of the Central Government's commitment to inclusive development, has undeniably left its footprints in Anantnag. This national initiative, born out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047, transcends the boundaries of a simple march, evolving into a catalyst for social and economic transformation. Underpinning the campaign is the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), a keystone initiative designed to empower urban poor households.

From Filming to Flourishing Tourism Business

One of the most compelling narratives of this initiative is the transformative journey of three young men from Pahalgam. Previously engaged in a dwindling tourist filming business, they switched gears to a lucrative tourist camping venture, catalyzed by the support from DAY-NULM and the bank. Their journey is not just a story of individual success but a testament to DAY-NULM's role in fostering sustainable livelihoods and strengthening local communities.

Sada-Bahar Program: A Beacon of Economic Stability

The beneficiaries of the Sada-Bahar program in Anantnag are another testament to the program's success. They express profound gratitude for the improved quality of life and economic stability that DAY-NULM has facilitated. The initiative has not just provided them a lifeline but has also enabled them to become active contributors to their community's growth.

Empowering Women through Entrepreneurship

Adding another feather to its cap, DAY-NULM has played a pivotal role in empowering women. Gowsia Jan, a woman entrepreneur, has established a Jute/Carry Bag making unit under DAY-NULM. This venture not only underscores the initiative's role in promoting women entrepreneurship but also contributes to economic development by supporting self-help groups (SHGs) in the production and supply of jute and carry bags.

The VBSY and DAY-NULM are, thus, not just government schemes, but vehicles of change. They are ushering in a new era of inclusive development, where the benefits of growth permeate to the most marginalized sections of society. The stories from Anantnag are a reflection of this transformative journey and a beacon of hope for the rest of the nation.