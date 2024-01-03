en English
Agriculture

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: A Promising Revolution in Uttar Pradesh’s Welfare Schemes

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 pm EST
Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: A Promising Revolution in Uttar Pradesh's Welfare Schemes

In a recently held media tour in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Devesh Chaturvedi, the Additional Chief Secretary – Agriculture, underscored the transformative effect of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ (VBSY) on the proliferation and efficacy of welfare schemes in the state. Chaturvedi interacted with reporters from Jammu and Kashmir and discussed the strategic campaigns to popularize central government schemes amongst the populace.

‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’: A Game-changer

The VBSY’s extensive reach was evidenced by the participation of over 2.7 crore people in programs across more than 39 thousand gram panchayats. This was made possible through 604 campaign vehicles that have significantly enhanced rural outreach. In urban regions, VBSY initiatives have engaged over 16 lakh individuals across 1166 venues.

Unprecedented Impact on Healthcare and Energy Accessibility

As a direct outcome of the initiative, the distribution of 24 lakh Ayushman cards and the addition of over 1.74 lakh new beneficiaries to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana were noted in Uttar Pradesh alone. These changes point to the dynamic role that VBSY has played in accelerating the execution of welfare schemes in the state.

Enhancing Lives and Livelihoods

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the VBSY in November 2023, it has touched the lives of over 43 lakh individuals in Uttar Pradesh through various rural government schemes. Over 2.47 lakh success stories have been documented under ‘Meri Kahani, Meri Juwani’. The ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ initiative has also been lauded for its biometric system, revolutionizing accessibility and simplifying lives. Chaturvedi commended the government’s strides in agriculture, citing the prosperity of Barabanki farmers and the impact of providing tap water in reducing diseases. He confirmed that most schemes in Uttar Pradesh have reached their intended targets.

As the VBSY journey continues, it maintains its commitment to uplifting marginalized sectors, empowering women, and enhancing the quality of life across Uttar Pradesh. With the potential to surpass 8.75 crore beneficiaries by January 2024, the VBSY is set to redefine the landscape of welfare and development in India.

Agriculture
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

