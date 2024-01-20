Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Pushes Health and Agriculture Forward in Nizamabad

In a bid to promote health and agriculture, Member of Parliament (MP) Arvind Dharmapuri, during the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, emphasized the importance of Aadhaar and ration cards as mandatory documents to avail benefits from Central government schemes. The Yatra, organized in Nizamabad's Amdapur in Bodhan mandal and Mailaram in Dharpally mandal, garnered significant attention for its high enrollment for the Ayushman Bharat health cards, offering free medical services.

A Call to Action for Gas Agencies

Dharmapuri called upon gas agencies to ease registrations for free gas connections under the PM Ujjwala Yojana. This initiative, coupled with others, forms part of the Yatra's broader goal to increase citizens' access to government welfare schemes, particularly in health and agriculture sectors.

Promoting Farmers' Welfare and Health Consciousness

The MP encouraged agricultural officers to register farmers for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. He also announced the allocation of MPLADS funds for school renovation projects and assured the continuity of free rice distribution, a practice that beneficiaries have been enjoying for the past three years, for another five years. Fortified rice will also be made available starting April 2024, further enhancing the nutrition value of the provided food.

Adding to the health narrative, the CEO of FSSAI, G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, advised children and women to reduce their intake of salt, sugar, and fat. He also urged farmers to switch to organic fertilizers, reinforcing the Yatra's commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles and sustainable agriculture.

The Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: A Pledge for Development

The Yatra, witnessed by thousands of participants across different districts, symbolizes a collective resolve to propel India towards its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047. It is playing a crucial role in disseminating awareness about government welfare schemes, encouraging active citizen participation, and promoting health, agriculture, and financial independence.