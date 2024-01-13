en English
Business

Vikas Lifecare Diversifies into Smart Meter Manufacturing with New Joint Venture

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
In a significant move towards diversification, Vikas Lifecare, a stalwart in transforming plastic waste into industrial products, has announced a Joint Venture (JV) with Genesis Gas Solutions Pvt Ltd and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL). The new JV, named IGL Genesis Technologies Ltd, is set to establish a state-of-the-art smart meter manufacturing facility, marking Vikas Lifecare’s foray into this sector. The venture is poised to strengthen the smart meter manufacturing landscape in India, furthering the country’s push towards smart and sustainable solutions.

Unveiling IGL Genesis Technologies

IGL Genesis Technologies is a JV with a clear division of equity. IGL will hold the majority stake of 51%, while the remaining 49% will be held by Genesis, a Vikas Lifecare subsidiary. The JV’s primary objective is to construct a manufacturing facility dedicated to producing smart meters, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India. The facility, which represents an initial investment of Rs 108 crore, will be located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The manufacturing unit will cover an area of 65,000 square feet, underlining the scale of the project.

A Giant Leap in Smart Meter Manufacturing

The facility will have the capacity to churn out 1 million smart meters annually, underlining its potential to significantly bolster the smart meter industry. The orders for the necessary manufacturing equipment have already been finalized and are slated to be placed in the current month. Vikas Lifecare’s target is to have the unit operational by July of the current year, reflecting the company’s commitment to rapid execution.

Vikas Lifecare’s Diverse Portfolio

While this venture marks a significant diversification for Vikas Lifecare, the company continues its core operations of recycling plastic waste. It transforms plastic waste into pallets and interlocking tiles for industrial use, thereby contributing to a more sustainable industrial ecosystem. This move into smart meter manufacturing not only underscores Vikas Lifecare’s adaptability but also its commitment to sustainable and innovative solutions.

Business India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

