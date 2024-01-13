en English
Business

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Vikas Lifecare and Indraprastha Gas Ltd. Forge Joint Venture for Smart Meter Manufacturing

Vikas Lifecare, a renowned recycling company, has announced the formation of a Joint Venture (JV) with Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL). The JV, named as IGL Genesis Technologies Ltd, is a strategic business move that brings together Vikas Lifecare’s subsidiary Genesis Gas Solutions Pvt Ltd and IGL, with the latter holding a majority stake of 51%. The partnership is aimed at establishing a state-of-the-art smart meter manufacturing unit in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with an initial investment commitment of Rs 108 crore.

IGL Genesis Technologies: A Manufacturing Powerhouse in the Making

The proposed manufacturing facility, sprawling over 65,000 square feet, is designed with an ambitious production capacity of 1 million smart meters annually. This significant increase in production capacity is strategically aimed to meet the growing demand for their innovative products. The manufacturing unit is expected to become operational by July of the current year, marking a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of both Vikas Lifecare and IGL.

Driving Economic Growth and Job Creation

Positioned on the outskirts of Noida, the facility is expected to generate over 500 jobs in the region, contributing positively to the local economy and furthering Vikas Lifecare’s commitment to sustainable development. The equipment orders for the new plant have been finalized and are set to be placed within this month, setting the stage for the facility’s rapid establishment.

Industry Relevance and Impact

Vikas Lifecare is an industry leader in recycling plastic waste to create pallets and interlocking tiles for industrial use. The formation of IGL Genesis Technologies Ltd extends Vikas Lifecare’s impact within the industry, leveraging its recycling expertise to drive innovation in smart meter manufacturing. This move is expected to significantly enhance the ecosystem of smart metering solutions in India, catalyzing the nation’s transition towards energy-efficient solutions.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

