Vijayawada Book Festival: Honoring Savitribai Phule’s Legacy in Indian Feminism

At the Vijayawada Book Festival, feminist activist BM Leela Kumari underscored the profound influence of Savitribai Phule on the Indian feminist movement. The discussion revolved around Phule’s relentless commitment to women’s education and the consequential ripple effect that has shaped the course of women’s rights in India.

Carving a Path for Women’s Education

Savitribai Phule, alongside her husband Mahatma Phule, was instrumental in the transformation of the Indian education sector. They pioneered the first girls’ school in Pune, Maharashtra, boldly defying societal norms to educate marginalized communities. Despite threats, violence, and social ostracization, the Phules remained steadfast in their mission, establishing over 80 schools inclusive of boys and girls from underprivileged backgrounds. This enduring legacy continues to be a beacon of hope and defiance in Indian society today.

The Ripple Effect of Phule’s Dedication

BM Leela Kumari attributed the significant strides in the Indian feminist movement to Savitribai Phule’s unwavering dedication to education. She emphasized how essential education is for the progress of women and acknowledged the supportive roles of men like Jyotiba Phule and Ambedkar in this journey. The idea that the advancement of women is not just a women’s issue, but a societal one, reverberated through the discussions.

Revisiting the Legacy of Savitribai Phule

Chintapalli Guruprasad, another speaker at the event, expressed his regret over the continued humiliations women face, urging men to show civility through respect for women as a tribute to Savitribai Phule’s legacy. The gathering was a confluence of thought leaders, including Golla Narayanana Rao, Gumma Sambasiva Rao, Sikha Akash, and Garla Ramesh. The event, presided over by Gaddam Vijaya Rao, also featured feminist songs by Rangam Rajesh and his team, further enriching the discourse on women’s empowerment.

Savitribai Phule’s pioneering work in women’s education and her relentless advocacy for gender equality and women’s rights have laid the foundation for women’s empowerment in India. Her legacy continues to inspire generations of activists, feminists, and social reformers, shaping the narrative of the feminist movement in India. The reflections shared at the Vijayawada Book Festival serve as a testament to the enduring influence of Savitribai Phule on the journey towards gender equality.