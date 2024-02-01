Vijay Kumar Ascends as ADGP Armed in Jammu & Kashmir Amidst Police Reshuffle

The Jammu & Kashmir administration has announced a significant reshuffling in its police leadership. Vijay Kumar, an esteemed officer of the Indian Police Services (IPS) 1997 batch, has been appointed as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Armed in Jammu & Kashmir. Kumar assumed his new role at the Armed Police Headquarters in Jammu, where he was warmly welcomed by fellow senior police officers and staff members.

Vijay Kumar's Track Record

Prior to this appointment, Vijay Kumar served with distinction as the ADGP Law & Order in J&K. Known for his leadership skills and dedication to duty, Kumar has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and order in the region. His appointment as the ADGP Armed J&K comes at a crucial time, as the region continues to navigate complex security challenges.

Reshuffling in the Police Department

This appointment follows the transfer of S.J.M Gillani, the former ADGP Armed J&K. According to Order No. 55-Home of 2024 issued by the Home Department J&K on January 27, 2024, Gillani has been transferred to serve as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Railways in Jammu & Kashmir. In addition to this role, he will also shoulder the responsibility as the Managing Director of the Police Housing Corporation, J&K.

Implications for J&K's Security

The appointment of Vijay Kumar as the new ADGP Armed J&K is set to bring new dynamics to the region's security framework. With his extensive experience in law and order management, Kumar is expected to bolster the region's armed forces and enhance their operational efficiency. Meanwhile, Gillani's move to managing the Railway Police and the Police Housing Corporation indicates a strategic redistribution of experienced leadership across different sectors of the J&K police force.