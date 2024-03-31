Vijay Deverakonda's Unique Take on Awards: Auctions Filmfare for Charity, Prioritizes Love and Fatherhood

In an enlightening interview, Vijay Deverakonda, the acclaimed actor known for his unconventional choices on and off screen, opened up about his indifference towards awards, choosing to auction his first Filmfare award for charity. This gesture not only highlights his disinterest in accolades but also his commitment to giving back to society. Moreover, amid swirling rumours of a relationship with actress Rashmika Mandanna, Deverakonda expressed his desire for love marriage and fatherhood, with a clear stipulation of parental approval, thereby intertwining his personal aspirations with traditional values.

Advertisment

Charity Over Accolades

Deverakonda's decision to auction his first Filmfare Best Actor award is a testament to his belief in creating 'nicer memories' rather than collecting 'pieces of stone'. The funds raised from the auction were donated, showcasing the actor's philanthropic side. This move not only sets him apart in the industry but also serves as an inspiration for others to follow suit. His gesture reflects a deeper philosophy towards life and success, prioritizing meaningful contributions over personal achievements.

Personal Life in the Spotlight

Advertisment

Despite his rising fame, Deverakonda has managed to keep his personal life relatively private. However, recent statements about wanting a love marriage and becoming a father have intrigued fans and media alike. His insistence on parental approval for his future spouse underscores the importance he places on family values. The actor's candidness about his personal aspirations amidst the entertainment industry's glare adds a layer of relatability to his public persona.

Upcoming Projects and Aspirations

On the professional front, Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of 'Family Star', alongside Mrunal Thakur. His choice of projects continues to reflect his desire for diversity in roles, echoing his earlier admiration for Malayalam cinema and its storytelling prowess. As Deverakonda navigates the complexities of fame, his actions and choices paint a picture of an individual striving to balance personal fulfillment with professional ambition, all while staying true to his roots.

As Vijay Deverakonda continues to chart his course in the film industry and beyond, his actions—be it auctioning awards for charity or openly discussing his personal life—speak volumes about his character. In a world often captivated by the glitz and glamour of showbiz, Deverakonda's grounded approach to life and career is a refreshing narrative, urging a reflection on what truly constitutes success and happiness.