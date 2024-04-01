Vijay Deverakonda Sets New Policy: No More Debutant Directors, Reveals During 'Family Star' Promo

In a recent turn of events that has sparked discussions across the film industry, Vijay Deverakonda announced a significant shift in his approach towards selecting directors for his projects. During a promotional interview for his upcoming film The Family Star, Deverakonda made it clear that he will no longer collaborate with debutant directors, stating that they must have at least one film under their belt before considering a project with him. This revelation, made amidst the buzz surrounding 'The Family Star's release, has raised eyebrows and prompted a debate on the challenges and pressures faced by new directors in the industry.

Understanding Vijay's Stance

Deverakonda's decision stems from his observation of the immense pressure and challenges debutant directors face when handling big-budget projects and the expectations that come with star-driven films. He emphasized the importance of experience, stating, "It's a huge challenge to take up when you come straight on to the set. It's a lot of pressure to handle the budget and scale." By mandating that directors have at least one film experience, Deverakonda believes it ensures they are better prepared and "warmed up" for the rigors of high-stakes filmmaking. This move has sparked a conversation about the opportunities for emerging directors in an industry that increasingly values experience over fresh talent.

'The Family Star' - A Relationship Drama

'The Family Star,' directed by Parasuram Petla, marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Parasuram after the superhit film, 'Geetha Govindam.' Scheduled for a multilingual release on April 5, 2024, the film features Vijay Deverakonda alongside Mrunal Thakur, with Divyansha Kaushik and Ajay Ghosh playing significant roles. The movie, a relationship drama, is eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike, promising to be a cinematic experience that blends powerful performances with compelling storytelling. The technical crew includes composer Gopi Sundar, cinematographer KU Mohanan, and editor Marthand K Venkatesh, further raising expectations for the film's success.

Industry Impact and Future Collaborations

Deverakonda's policy on not working with debutant directors has ignited a debate on the balance between nurturing new talent and the practical challenges of filmmaking. While some view this stance as a barrier to new directors, others see it as a pragmatic approach to ensure the quality and success of cinematic projects. Moving forward, it will be interesting to observe how this policy influences Deverakonda's choice of projects and whether other actors and producers adopt similar criteria. This decision, while controversial, highlights the evolving dynamics within the film industry, where experience and proven track records are becoming increasingly valuable.

As 'The Family Star' gears up for its release, the film not only promises to be a milestone in Vijay Deverakonda's career but also serves as a catalyst for discussions on the future of directorial opportunities in Indian cinema. The industry awaits to see the impact of Deverakonda's decision on upcoming directors and whether this shift will foster a new era of filmmaking that balances the scales between experience and innovation.