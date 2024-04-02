Vijay Deverakonda Reflects on Career Growth Pre-Kushi, Emphasizes Craft Over Pay at Family Star Meet

Vijay Deverakonda's journey in the cinematic world has been nothing short of remarkable, with his career taking a significant turn post-Kushi. At a recent press meet in Hyderabad for his upcoming movie, Family Star, alongside co-star Mrunal Thakur and producer Dil Raju, Deverakonda opened up about his initial struggles with compensation and his focus on honing his craft rather than worrying about his pay. His revelations highlight the actor's dedication to his art and his strategic approach towards achieving stardom in the competitive film industry.

From Peanuts to Pricey: Vijay's Financial Odyssey

Vijay Deverakonda, who has now become a household name, shared insights into the financial challenges he faced before the success of Kushi. "I earned peanuts till Kushi," he admitted, emphasizing that his primary focus was always on delivering compelling performances rather than the financial rewards. This approach, Deverakonda believes, is essential for actors, especially outsiders in the industry, to establish themselves and their unique style. Producer Dil Raju supported Vijay's stance, highlighting their collaborative approach to determining a fair market price that benefits all parties involved.

Focus on Craft: The Deverakonda Mantra

Deverakonda's mantra of prioritizing craft over compensation has not only shaped his career trajectory but also serves as advice for aspiring actors. He stressed the importance of cementing one's style and performances, allowing one's work in films to speak first. This philosophy is evidently paying off, as seen in the anticipation surrounding his next film, Family Star, directed by Parasuram. The film, set to release on April 5, marks another milestone in Vijay's career, being his first film opposite Mrunal Thakur and his second collaboration with Parasuram after the successful Geetha Govindam.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Family Star

With Family Star's release on the horizon, fans and critics alike are eager to see if Vijay Deverakonda's latest project will replicate the success of his previous works. The film, a family drama, promises to showcase Deverakonda in a new light, potentially expanding his repertoire and proving his versatility as an actor. As Vijay continues to navigate his career with a focus on artistic integrity and collaboration, his journey from struggling actor to bankable star underscores the power of resilience and dedication in the face of adversity.

The narrative of Vijay Deverakonda's career evolution serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment to his craft, even when financial rewards were minimal. As Family Star prepares to grace theaters, it represents not just another film release but a milestone in Deverakonda's ongoing journey in cinema—a journey characterized by passion, perseverance