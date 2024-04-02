Vijay Deverakonda Owning 'Liger' Flop With Confidence: Aims for Rs 200 Crore Dream

Vijay Deverakonda's candid admission about his overconfidence regarding Liger's box office performance has sparked conversations about the pressures of film marketing and the resilience required in the entertainment industry. During the pre-release event of 'The Family Star' in Hyderabad on April 2, Deverakonda reflected on his journey from dreaming of a Rs 100 crore movie to the harsh reality of Liger's failure. Despite the setback, his unwavering confidence and determination to achieve a Rs 200 crore blockbuster remain strong, signaling his growth as an actor and a public figure.

Setting High Expectations

Deverakonda's dream of box office glory was not just about personal achievement but a testament to his belief in his work and the teams he collaborates with. His statement before Liger's release was meant to reflect confidence, not arrogance. However, the film's performance led to a wave of criticism, which Deverakonda accepts, acknowledging the gap between expectation and reality.

Learning from Failure

The actor's response to Liger's criticism is not just about accepting defeat but about learning from it. He emphasized the importance of moving forward and continuing to work hard, with the hope of one day achieving his Rs 200 crore goal. This mindset shift from despair to determination showcases Deverakonda's maturity and resilience.

Looking Ahead with Optimism

As Deverakonda gears up for the release of 'The Family Star,' his experiences with Liger have not dampened his spirit. Instead, they have fueled his ambition and confidence. His journey reflects the unpredictable nature of the film industry and the importance of perseverance, optimism, and learning from one's mistakes.