Vijay Deverakonda Embraces Uniqueness: Chooses Name Over Titles in Tollywood

In a candid revelation with Galatta Plus, Tollywood sensation Vijay Deverakonda explains the distinctive reason behind preferring his full name over traditional titles in film credits, amidst discussions on personal relationships and upcoming projects.

Choosing Identity Over Monikers

Vijay Deverakonda, known for his unconventional choices, has once again made headlines with his preference for crediting himself uniquely in the film industry. Unlike his contemporaries who often go by catchy titles, Deverakonda insists on using 'The Vijay Deverakonda' for all his film credits. During a light-hearted moment in the interview, he mentioned that his favorite titles were already taken by other stars. Yet, he emphasized, "I am very happy with the name my mum and dad gave me and it is enough. There is only one Vijay Deverakonda, and he is The Vijay Deverakonda." This stance not only showcases his desire to stand out but also his respect for the identity given by his parents.

Personal Life Under the Limelight

The interview also veered into the personal, with Deverakonda touching upon his relationship status. He quipped that he is in a relationship with his family and fans, showcasing his wit and deflecting from delving too deep into his private life. This response offers a glimpse into the actor's personal boundaries, respecting his privacy while still engaging with his audience.

Professional Ventures and Aspirations

Vijay is gearing up for his role in Parasuram Petla's 'Family Star', alongside Mrunal Thakur, set for release on April 5. Additionally, he has expressed interest in a period action film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, signaling his readiness to explore diverse genres and characters. His choice of projects reflects a strategic approach to his career, aiming to cement his position in the industry while satisfying his artistic aspirations.

The actor's decision to prioritize his given name over industry norms not only underscores his individuality but also his confidence in his brand. As Vijay Deverakonda continues to navigate his career with distinct choices, his fans and the industry watch eagerly, anticipating his next moves on and off the screen.