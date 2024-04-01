Vijay Deverakonda Addresses 'Liger' Flop, Sets New Rule for Upcoming 'The Family Star' Release

On April 1, in a press conference held in Hyderabad, Vijay Deverakonda, alongside Mrunal Thakur and producer Dil Raju, shared insights into his career trajectory post the box office failure of 'Liger'. The actor, gearing up for his next release 'The Family Star', revealed the self-imposed 'punishment' he decided on following 'Liger's' disappointing performance. Deverakonda's approach to dealing with failure and his anticipation for his next film has become a topic of keen interest.

Addressing 'Liger's' Box Office Descent

Vijay Deverakonda's collaboration with director Puri Jagannadh for 'Liger' was met with high expectations, touted as his Bollywood debut and first pan-Indian film. However, the sports drama failed to meet the critical and commercial success anticipated, marking a significant setback in Deverakonda's rising career. Reflecting on the experience, Deverakonda stated, "There is no change in my attitude. I have remained the same before and after the release. The only difference is that I decided not to talk about the results of my films [before release] for the next three movies or so. That's the punishment I gave myself." This self-reflection highlights his growth and maturity in facing the unpredictable nature of the film industry.

Embarking on 'The Family Star'

Turning a new leaf, Deverakonda is now set to captivate audiences with 'The Family Star', directed by Parasuram Petla. This family drama, marking their second collaboration after the successful 'Geetha Govindam', promises a blend of entertainment and emotions, catering to a wide audience. With Mrunal Thakur playing the female lead, the film is scheduled for a multi-language release on April 5. Deverakonda's excitement for the project is palpable as he moves forward from past setbacks, ready to explore new narratives and characters.

Learning and Moving Forward

The journey from 'Liger's' failure to the anticipation of 'The Family Star' reflects Vijay Deverakonda's resilience and adaptability. Instead of dwelling on the past, he has chosen to learn from it, setting new boundaries for himself and focusing on the future. This mindset not only showcases his prof