Vigilance Intensified Along Kashmir's LoC Following Heavy Snowfall

In the aftermath of recent heavy snowfall across the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir, security forces have heightened their vigilance to deter infiltration attempts. The snowfall has led to challenging conditions in the Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipora districts. To counter potential threats, security personnel have turned to advanced surveillance technology, including state-of-the-art 360-degree CCTV cameras, to monitor any unusual activity along the border fence.

Continuous Surveillance for Optimal Security

The ongoing scrutiny is part of a broader strategy to ensure the safety and security of the region. Any detected movement along the LoC is meticulously verified by liaising with the respective units stationed at the location before any further action is taken. This process ensures that every potential threat is appropriately assessed and addressed.

Alert Despite Decreased Violence

Despite a noted decrease in violence levels along the LoC, as reported by Army Chief General Manoj Pande, the forces remain untiringly vigilant. General Pande also revealed that a total of 71 terrorists were neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir in 2023, with 35 being in the hinterland and 36 as a result of counter-infiltration operations. These statistics underscore the ongoing challenges and the relentless efforts of the security forces in maintaining peace in the region.

Recovery of Arms and Need for Advanced Countermeasures

Recent operations have led to the recovery of arms, ammunition, narcotics, and cash along the border districts in Jammu Province, underscoring the ongoing proxy war and infiltration attempts by Pakistan. The emergence of drones for cross-border terrorism has necessitated the need for advanced technological countermeasures. These challenges underscore the importance of robust intelligence gathering, a fortified security apparatus, and strategic operations in countering the subversive activities along the Line of Control.