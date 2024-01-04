en English
Vidyavihar Station’s Transformation: Building for the Future

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
As Mumbai sleeps, the Vidyavihar railway station, a lifeline for thousands, hums with the sound of construction. A flurry of activity aimed at transforming the station experience for its daily footfall of 67,220. And at the heart of this transformation is the construction of a new double discharge platform, a project fast-tracked for completion within the year, under the auspices of the Amrit Bharat station scheme, with a projected cost of Rs 32.78 crore.

Transforming Commuter Experience

The double discharge platform at Vidyavihar station is more than a structure of concrete and steel. It’s a beacon of hope for the college students and office commuters who rely on this station. Despite the temporary removal of amenities like escalators due to construction activities, the ultimate goal remains clear – better management of large crowds and even distribution across platforms. The new platform will serve as the station’s home platform, significantly increasing accessibility from the currently underserved west side.

Expansion Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

This expansion is not just about adding another platform. It’s a comprehensive effort to alleviate congestion and enhance the commuter experience. The addition of a platform opposite the existing Platform 1, designed to cater to trains heading towards Kalyan, and a foot overbridge landing, are key aspects of this strategy. Along with a new road bridge and road entry, these upgrades are expected to greatly expand the station’s capacity.

Central Railway’s Ambitious Plans

The Central Railway has embarked on an ambitious journey, setting a goal to construct additional platforms at three stations, including Diva, Vidyavihar, and Nahur, for the financial year 2023-24. And it seems Vidyavihar is leading the charge, with work now nearing completion. This points to a future where the station, established on August 16, 1961, continues to evolve and adapt, meeting the needs of its growing number of commuters.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

