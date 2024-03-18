Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk Star in 'Bad Newz', Set for July 19 Release

Finally, an update on Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk's upcoming film is here! Titled 'Bad Newz', the film releases on July 19. The motion poster and the release date of the film were unveiled on March 18. Previously titled 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam', 'Bad Newz' will see Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy team up for the first time. The film has been in the making for a while now. Sharing the update, producer of the film Karan Johar wrote, "Get ready for the most entertaining hungama - a hilarious once in a billion situation awaits a comedy inspired by true events!! BadNewz IN CINEMAS 19th July 2024! (sic)." Dharma Productions' official X handle called the film a "special delivery".

Advertisment

Star-Studded Collaboration

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film also stars Neha Dhupia. It was in July 2023 when the stars wrapped the film's shoot. Neha had posted a glimpse from the wrap-up party. 'Bad Newz' marks the second collaboration for Vicky and Anand, who previously worked together on the latter's directorial debut, 'Love per Square Foot' (2018), which also featured his wife, Angira Dhar. All eyes are now on the makers to release the film's teaser.

A Blend of Humor and Drama

Advertisment

The film, according to Karan Johar, is inspired by true events, promising a mix of entertainment, drama, and laughs. With a unique storyline and a stellar cast, audiences are eagerly anticipating what 'Bad Newz' has to offer. The trio of Vicky, Triptii, and Ammy is expected to bring a fresh chemistry to the screen, making it one of the most awaited releases of the year.

Expectations and Anticipation

With its release date set for July 19, 2024, 'Bad Newz' is gearing up to be a summer blockbuster. The film's unique premise, coupled with the talents of Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, is set to create a buzz in the cinematic world. Fans of the actors and the genre are marking their calendars, waiting to see how this comedy inspired by true events unfolds on the big screen.

As the release date approaches, 'Bad Newz' continues to be shrouded in mystery, with the makers teasing the audience with snippets and posters. This strategic buildup of anticipation is setting the stage for what could be one of the year's most entertaining films. With a talented cast and a promising storyline, 'Bad Newz' is poised to deliver laughter, drama, and possibly, a fresh perspective on comedy inspired by real-life events.