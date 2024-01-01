Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Usher in 2024 in Rajasthan: A New Tradition?

As the new year dawns, Bollywood’s beloved couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed 2024 in the scenic landscapes of Rajasthan. The couple, who tied the knot in the same state in December 2021, seems to have found a New Year tradition in revisiting the place of their marital union. Their journey, shared with millions of fans through social media, paints a picture of love, togetherness, and celebration as we step into the new year.

Embracing the New Year in Rajasthan

Kaushal and Kaif were seen embarking on their New Year getaway, their airport looks sparking admiration for their impeccable fashion sense. The couple’s destination was revealed through Katrina Kaif’s Instagram posts, which featured captivating pictures of herself in a floral printed dress. Her caption extended New Year wishes, hoping for peace, health, happiness, and love for everyone in 2024.

From Marriage to New Year’s Celebration

Interestingly, Kaif and Kaushal’s association with Rajasthan goes beyond their recent nuptials. The couple had also celebrated the previous New Year in the state, suggesting that their annual return may have transformed into a cherished tradition. Their New Year’s celebration in Rajasthan, away from home, was filled with joy and love, as seen in their shared pictures on social media.

Professional Front: Movies and More

On the professional front, both actors have had a successful run recently. Vicky Kaushal received accolades for his performance in ‘Dunki’, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif mesmerized audiences with her role as Zoya in ‘Tiger 3’. Fans are eagerly awaiting Katrina’s upcoming project ‘Merry Christmas’, set to release on January 12.

As they bid adieu to 2023 and welcome 2024, Kaushal and Kaif’s celebration in Rajasthan not only reflects their personal bliss but also serves as a beacon of positivity and hope for the new year. Their radiant smiles, captured in shared photos, reflect the happiness they find in each other’s company, inspiring many to embrace the new year with love and positivity.