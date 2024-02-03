Vice President Dhankhar Highlights Transformative Governance in India at JNU Convocation

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed attendees at the 7th convocation ceremony of Jawahar Lal Nehru University (JNU), emphasizing the significant transformation in India's governance system. His speech highlighted the enhanced opportunities now available for individuals, particularly the youth, to harness their talents and fulfill their aspirations.

Transformative Governance and Affirmative Policies

During his address, Dhankhar urged students to ask probing questions and neutralize anti-India narratives. He emphasized the presence of wholesome governance, affirmative policies, and a globally respected economy. Furthermore, he highlighted the eradication of corrupt elements from power corridors and the enforcement of respect for the law. These transformations, he suggested, are catalysts enabling young people to realize their potential and achieve their dreams.

Inclusive Growth and Technological Advancement

Dhankhar also highlighted the government's initiatives for inclusive growth. He pointed to India's progress in various areas such as defense manufacturing, technological advancement, and global leadership. These developments, he argued, are part and parcel of a broader national strategy to generate opportunities and stimulate growth.

India's Global Leadership

The Vice-President also commended India's leadership as the president of the G20. He referred to the consecration ceremony of 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya and the outcomes of the G20 summit as significant milestones in India's journey towards global prominence. He concluded by urging the youth to step forward and contribute to this journey, leveraging the opportunities created by these transformative changes.