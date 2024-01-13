en English
Agriculture

Vice-President Dhankhar Encourages Gender Equality and Empowerment Among Women Farmers from Hisar

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
Vice-President Dhankhar Encourages Gender Equality and Empowerment Among Women Farmers from Hisar

In an unprecedented move, a group of women farmers from Hisar, Haryana, were invited to the Parliament house in India. The visit, orchestrated by Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, marked a significant moment in their advocacy for gender equality and empowerment in agricultural trade. Their interaction, rich with insights and encouragement, aimed to inspire the women to uplift their communities and to foster a sense of brotherhood at the village level.

Breaking Stereotypes with Gender Equality

The Vice-President stressed the importance of gender equality, urging the women farmers not to discriminate between boys and girls. In a society often marred by gender bias, his words served as a stark reminder that progress can only be achieved when both genders are given equal opportunities. His appeal for the empowerment of the younger generation was a nod to the significance of their role in the future of the agricultural industry.

Physical Fitness and the Role of ‘Akhara’

During the meeting, Dhankhar also highlighted the benefits of physical fitness. He underscored the importance of keeping children engaged in activities like ‘akhara’, traditional wrestling schools. According to him, children who attend ‘akhara’ are not only physically fit but are also less likely to engage in drug consumption. This advocacy for fitness and health is a testament to the Vice-President’s commitment to the welfare of the younger generation.

Fostering Brotherhood at the Village Level

The Vice-President also expressed the need for women farmers to foster a sense of brotherhood at the village level. This sentiment aligns with his belief that unity is a key factor in the growth and development of any society. The visit to the Parliament house, a fulfillment of a promise he made during his previous interaction at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University in Hisar, symbolizes his commitment to these principles.

Agriculture India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

