en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Vibrant Start to 2024 in India: Cultural Celebrations and Political Engagements Abound

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:55 am EST
Vibrant Start to 2024 in India: Cultural Celebrations and Political Engagements Abound

The commencement of 2024 marked a vibrant series of events across India. From the traditional harvest festival of Bhogali Bihu in Assam to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Maharashtra, the country was steeped in cultural and political engagements.

Magh Bihu: A Celebration of Harvest

Mid-January sees the onset of Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, a significant harvest festival in Assam. Embodying the joy of a bountiful harvest, the festival engages the Assamese community in feasts, traditional activities, and cultural performances. The highlight of the celebration is the construction of makeshift huts, or ‘meji’, around a bonfire, symbolizing communal harmony. However, this year’s celebrations faced a shadow cast by a disruption in the supply of LPG due to a strike by transport workers, threatening the preparation of traditional foods and community feasts.

Prime Minister Modi’s Visit to Maharashtra

On the political front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced Maharashtra with his presence, participating in a roadshow in Nashik and offering prayers at the Kalaram temple. The visit served to strengthen political ties and foster a sense of unity and progress.

Inauguration of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

The year also marked the preparation for the inauguration of India’s longest sea bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, by PM Modi, promising improved connectivity and economic prosperity.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s Wedding

Adding a dash of glamour to the year’s beginning, Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, tied the knot with Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur. The event saw a grand entry of the bride with her father and was a spectacle of celebration and love.

The Ultimate Itinerary to Lakshadweep

For travel enthusiasts, the article provided an ultimate itinerary to Lakshadweep, inviting visitors to explore the archipelago’s pristine beauty and serene ambiance.

Pradosh Vrat: A Spiritual Endeavor

Adding a spiritual dimension, the article detailed the Pradosh Vrat, a Hindu fasting practice, outlining the permissible foods during the fast and the significance of the ritual.

New Smartphone Releases

On the tech front, the article showcased new smartphone releases like the Realme Narzo 60X 5G and the HONOR 90, boasting advanced camera features and displays, indicating a leap in technology and consumer choices.

0
India Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Bombay High Court's Controversial Ruling: Mutual Attraction, Not Lust
In a controversial ruling, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has granted bail to Nitin Dhaberao, a 26-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The court based its decision on the premise that Dhaberao and the minor girl were involved in a love affair, implying their sexual relationship was born out
Bombay High Court's Controversial Ruling: Mutual Attraction, Not Lust
Inclusive Fashion: Brands Shakya and Suvastra Designs Empower Through Adaptive Clothing
2 mins ago
Inclusive Fashion: Brands Shakya and Suvastra Designs Empower Through Adaptive Clothing
Mumbai Camp Aims to Rescue Wildlife Injured by Kite Strings Post-Makar Sankranti
3 mins ago
Mumbai Camp Aims to Rescue Wildlife Injured by Kite Strings Post-Makar Sankranti
ABVP Launches Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan to Revitalize Indian University Campuses
2 mins ago
ABVP Launches Parisar Chalo Abhiyaan to Revitalize Indian University Campuses
Vaibhav Maheshwari: A Story of Determination and Family Support
2 mins ago
Vaibhav Maheshwari: A Story of Determination and Family Support
Property Sales Surge: Keystone Realtors Announces 26% Annual Growth
2 mins ago
Property Sales Surge: Keystone Realtors Announces 26% Annual Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
44 seconds
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
51 seconds
Uganda to Dispose of Over 10 Million Expired COVID-19 Vaccines: A Global Equity Issue
ITP and PPP Progress Towards Electoral Understanding Ahead of General Elections
1 min
ITP and PPP Progress Towards Electoral Understanding Ahead of General Elections
Midwest Sports Schedule Amid Winter Weather and Local Changes
2 mins
Midwest Sports Schedule Amid Winter Weather and Local Changes
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
3 mins
Adidas and Lionel Messi Unveil Limited-Edition 'Cloud White' Samba
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
4 mins
Rangers Youth Coach Cameron Campbell Bids Adieu, Sets Sights on Germany
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
4 mins
Bryant Bulldogs vs New Hampshire Wildcats: A Showdown of Victorious Streaks
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
4 mins
AAP Protests Against BJP for Alleged Demolition of Slums in Delhi
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
4 mins
Longview, Texas: A Beacon of Community Support and Engagement
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
55 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app