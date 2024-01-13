en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: A Turning Point for Gujarat’s Economic Landscape

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024: A Turning Point for Gujarat’s Economic Landscape

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has concluded with a remarkable announcement: Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) amounting to 26.33 lakh crore, promising to usher in a new era of economic vibrancy for the state. The Summit, a testament to the business-friendly policies of Gujarat, has successfully drawn investors from across the globe, thereby positioning Gujarat as a burgeoning hub for business and industry in India.

Summit Overview: A Melting Pot of Opportunities

The Summit saw the signing of MoUs for 41,299 projects across a span of three days, with companies like Torrent Group, Welspun Group, Zydus Group, and Nayara Energy announcing significant investment plans. The event attracted 61,000 delegates, including 3,600 international delegates from 140 countries, further underscoring the global interest in Gujarat’s economic prospects.

Investments Across Sectors: A Diverse Economic Landscape

Investment pledges poured in from varied sectors, demonstrating the vastness of the economic landscape that Gujarat offers. The power, oil and gas sector received the lion’s share of investment pledges, followed by chemicals, petrochemicals, GIDC large projects, engineering auto and other industries, and urban development sectors. The MSME sector, a vital cog in Gujarat’s economic wheel, also received significant investments, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of empowering small industries.

MSMEs and Rural Development: The Grassroots Level Game-Changer

Notably, the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 was not limited to the state capital, Gandhinagar, but extended to the districts of the state. The underlying objective was to encourage development and expansion platforms for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), thereby propelling industries in rural areas forward. MSMEs, in turn, have instigated change in the social sector and emerged as a powerful medium for rural development, establishing Gujarat as a preferred destination for MSME investment.

0
Business Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
Over a year ago, the reins of German sports apparel giant, Adidas, were handed over to Bjorn Gulden, a former professional soccer player. He was stepping into a challenging time for Adidas, replete with internal issues and a significant external setback. The company had recently suffered the collapse of a lucrative partnership with the artist
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
Middle-Class Americans Seek Insights into Wealth Accumulation Amidst Political and Social Turbulence
10 mins ago
Middle-Class Americans Seek Insights into Wealth Accumulation Amidst Political and Social Turbulence
Declining Prices of Used EVs: A Boon or a Bane for the Industry?
10 mins ago
Declining Prices of Used EVs: A Boon or a Bane for the Industry?
UK Parents Struggle with Hefty Non-refundable Nursery Fees
3 mins ago
UK Parents Struggle with Hefty Non-refundable Nursery Fees
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
3 mins ago
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
HCLTech Outperforms Market Expectations Despite Challenging Demand Environment
9 mins ago
HCLTech Outperforms Market Expectations Despite Challenging Demand Environment
Latest Headlines
World News
Greg Crump: The Unsung Hero of Australian Wheelchair Tennis
30 seconds
Greg Crump: The Unsung Hero of Australian Wheelchair Tennis
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
1 min
Bjorn Gulden: Steering Adidas Through Turbulence
Avi Lipkin Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Israel's Future Expansion
1 min
Avi Lipkin Stirs Controversy with Remarks on Israel's Future Expansion
Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge
1 min
Homelessness Minister Scraps Proposed Safe Night Space for Women in Northbridge
BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice
2 mins
BJP Leaders Rally for Assaulted Sadhus in West Bengal, Pledge Justice
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
3 mins
Senate Inquiry into Coles and Woolworths: A Fruitful Endeavor or a Futile Exercise?
Asa Hutchinson's Principle-Driven Campaign for 2024 Republican Nomination
3 mins
Asa Hutchinson's Principle-Driven Campaign for 2024 Republican Nomination
Youth Discontent Shadows Taiwan's Upcoming Elections
4 mins
Youth Discontent Shadows Taiwan's Upcoming Elections
A Week of Events: From Political Storms to Cinematic Celebrations
5 mins
A Week of Events: From Political Storms to Cinematic Celebrations
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
35 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
43 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
15 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
15 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app