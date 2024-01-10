en English
Business

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Gateway to the Future

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Gateway to the Future

The world witnessed a gathering of eminent global personalities at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, held at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar. The summit, held on January 10, was attended by distinguished leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic, President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi of Mozambique, President José Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste, the Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, and the Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat.

Gateway to the Future: A Celebration of Growth and Success

The event, themed ‘Gateway to the Future’, marked the celebration of 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat as the summit of success. It served as a platform for showcasing Gujarat’s futuristic projects and investments in sectors such as semiconductors, renewable energy, electric vehicles, green hydrogen, aerospace and defense, plug and play parks, artificial intelligence, and smart greenfield cities.

Global Cooperation and Economic Development

The summit is a renowned forum fostering business alliances, exchanging knowledge, and forging strategic partnerships, all aimed at fostering inclusive growth and sustainable development. It brought together policymakers, business leaders, and international delegates to explore collaboration and foster economic ties between participating nations and regions.

Highlights of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings with the CEOs of top global corporations and interacted with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum. The summit also featured seminars and conferences on globally relevant subjects like Industry 4.0, Technology, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, Renewable Energy, and the path towards sustainability. The Global Trade Show was another major attraction, featuring companies from various countries showcasing their industries. Notably, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) displayed a modified Su-30 MKI aircraft capable of integrating indigenous air-to-ground BrahMos missiles and a Prachand Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) during the summit.

Business India International Relations
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

