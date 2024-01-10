Vibrant Gujarat 2024 Summit: A Leap Towards Green Initiatives with Global Participation

The 2024 edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has set a significant milestone with the participation of 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations. The summit, an initiative by the Gujarat government led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has evolved into an international platform fostering global partnerships and driving economic growth in the state.

Green MoUs: A Commitment to Sustainability

In a significant announcement, the Chief Minister has declared that half of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) inked at the upcoming summit will be ‘green MoUs.’ These MoUs reflect a commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly projects. The focus on green initiatives underlines the emphasis on environmentally sustainable development as a key aspect of Gujarat’s growth strategy.

Global Participation and Sectoral Focus

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, marking the completion of 20 years since its inception, boasts of participation from countries like Australia, Tanzania, South Korea, UAE, UK, Russia, and Japan. This extensive global participation underscores the summit’s stature in fostering international collaboration.

The summit aims to highlight key sectors such as green hydrogen, electric mobility, and renewable energy. In addition to these, the summit will also showcase diverse events and innovations in defense excellence through the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show.

Impact and Criticism

The Vibrant Gujarat summit has played a crucial role in shaping Gujarat’s growth narrative. However, it has also faced criticism from the opposition, particularly the Congress party, for its focus on attracting investment from partner countries. Despite the criticism, the summit has stood its ground, contributing significantly to the economic and sustainable development of the state.

In the words of Bhupendra Patel, the summit’s emphasis on ‘green MoUs’ underscores Gujarat’s dedication to environmental concerns and the promotion of green technologies and industries, making it a leader in sustainable development.