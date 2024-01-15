Vibrant Celebrations of Tusu and Lohri Festivals in Ranchi Reflect Unity and Cultural Richness

In the heart of Ranchi, the festive spirit was palpable as the city reveled in the vibrant celebrations of the Tusu and Lohri festivals. The city was adorned with colorful decorations, people donned traditional attire, and the air was filled with the aroma of festive delicacies. The Tusu festival, renowned for its significance in women’s liberation, commenced at the Morabadi ground. The event was inaugurated by Ranchi MP Sanjay Seth and marked a period of cultural festivity that began on December 15 and concluded on January 13.

Celebrating Unity and Cultural Richness

These festivities were not only a celebration of tradition but also a display of unity and cultural richness. The president of the Kurmali Language Council, Raja Ram Mahato, shed light on the unique tradition of unmarried girls creating and adorning Tusu idols during Aghan Sankranti. This practice is a testament to the cultural heritage and the role of women in societal festivities.

Lohri Festival: A Symbol of Togetherness

Simultaneously, the Lohri festival was celebrated with much fervor at several locations, including Krishna Colony and Punjabi Bhawan. The event was highlighted by a Bhangra team from Jamshedpur, adding a dash of Punjabi culture to the festivities. Arun Chawla, the former spokesperson of the Punjabi Hindu Biradari, stated that the celebrations embodied the spirit of Lohri and showcased the unity among different communities.

The Significance of Cultural Events

Both the Tusu and Lohri festivals were characterized by various cultural events organized by different groups. These events serve as a mirror, reflecting the cultural significance and heritage associated with these occasions. They provide a platform for communities to come together, celebrate their traditions, and foster a sense of unity and cultural preservation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the Pongal celebrations in New Delhi, echoed this sentiment of unity and cultural richness. He highlighted the national spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and stressed the importance of unity in building a strong and developed India by 2047. The Prime Minister also drew a comparison between the diversity of India and the decorative art of Kolam, underlining the emotional connection that strengthens the nation. Furthermore, he extended his wishes for the upcoming festive occasions of Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu to all citizens in the country.