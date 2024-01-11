en English
VHP Telangana Criticizes Police for Cases Against Sobha Yatra Organizers

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Telangana unit has voiced vehement opposition to the actions of the Market police in Secunderabad, who took suo motu action against residents of Koneru Street. The residents were organizing a Sobha Yatra, a procession to welcome the sacred rice, known as akshintalu, from Ayodhya. The suo motu cases were registered by the police based on noise pollution concerns on December 29, 2023.

Allegations of Selective Enforcement

S Pandarinath, the state president of VHP, and R Sasidhar, the joint secretary, issued a statement expressing their disapproval of the police action. They perceived this as a case of selective enforcement of the law. The insinuation was clear – the police were registering these cases to curry favor with the Owaisi brothers. This, they suggest, was a targeted action against the Hindus of the region.

Questioning the Consistency of Law Enforcement

The VHP leaders questioned the consistency of the law enforcement. They pointed out that similar celebrations of welcoming Akshintalu from Ayodhya were held in 12,801 villages across Telangana. These were organized in response to a call from the Sri Rama Janma Bhoomi Teerth Trust. Yet, the police intervention occurred only in Hyderabad and not in the other villages.

Supreme Court Guidelines and Noise Pollution

The police defended their actions by citing concerns over noise pollution. However, the VHP leaders countered this by questioning the application of Supreme Court guidelines on noise pollution. They asked whether these guidelines were applicable only to Hindus and not to other places of worship. This statement by the VHP leaders points to a perceived bias against Hindus in law enforcement.

India Law
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

