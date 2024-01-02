VFL Sciences Partners with UVITEC to Enhance Market Foothold in India

In a strategic move to expand their market foothold, Chennai-based VFL Sciences and UVITEC, a scientific instrument manufacturer from Cambridge, UK, have cemented a cooperative agreement. This partnership is set to propel both companies into new avenues of growth within the Indian market, which stands as one of the world’s leading arenas for scientific instruments.

VFL Sciences to Market UVITEC’s Product Range

As terms of the agreement, VFL Sciences will undertake the marketing and sales of UVITEC’s full product range in India. This collaboration will enable VFL Sciences to leverage UVITEC’s reputation for high-quality scientific instruments, thereby enhancing its own market positioning and offering to the Indian customer base.

Local Assembly of Select UVITEC Models

In addition to marketing and sales operations, VFL Sciences will also locally assemble selected models of UVITEC’s Gel documentation (Gel doc) line instruments in India. This move aligns with the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative, which encourages domestic production and assembly. It also caters to the growing ‘voice for local’ sentiment, thereby increasing the acceptance and demand for UVITEC’s product range within the Indian market.

Reactions from UVITEC and VFL Sciences

Karine Victory, the Director of UVITEC, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, viewing India as a prime market for their products. She voiced confidence that local assembly will enhance UVITEC’s competitiveness in tenders and improve market share. On the other hand, Vancheeswaran Sankaranarayanan, the Managing Director of VFL Sciences, emphasized the strategic alignment with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. He strongly believes that the collaboration will allow VFL Sciences to add local value to UVITEC products and ensure Indian customers have access to UVITEC’s high-quality products.