Veteran Bengali Actor Partha Sarathi Deb Passes Away at 68, Film Industry Mourns

Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb, known for his extensive work in serials, films, and theatre, passed away at a hospital in Kolkata at the age of 68. The news was confirmed by his family to news agency PTI, stating that he succumbed to COPD-related ailments after a prolonged hospitalization at state-run M R Bangur Hospital. His demise has prompted tributes from across the film industry, including actors Jeet and Rupanjana Mitra, highlighting his significant contributions and mourning the loss of a cherished colleague.

Illustrious Career and Battle with Illness

Partha Sarathi Deb's career spanned several decades, during which he became a beloved figure in Bengali entertainment. His roles in serials such as Joyee, Chuni Panna, and Mithai, as well as films like Prem Aamar and Kakababu Here Gelen, showcased his versatility and dedication to his craft. Despite his health challenges, Deb remained active in the industry, contributing to over 200 works across theatre, serials, films, and web series. His last month was spent battling COPD-related ailments in the ICU, showing his resilience and passion for acting until the end.

Industry's Heartfelt Tributes

The news of Partha Sarathi Deb's passing brought forth an outpouring of grief from colleagues and fans alike. Actor Jeet expressed his condolences on X, remembering Deb as a valued colleague and member of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum. Rupanjana Mitra shared a heartfelt note on Facebook, reflecting on Deb's legacy and impact on Bengali cinema. The West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum, where Deb served as vice president, announced that his body would be kept at Technician Studio for public homage, allowing the community to pay their last respects.

Legacy and Influence on Bengali Cinema

Partha Sarathi Deb's death marks the end of an era for Bengali cinema and television. His extensive body of work and dedication to the craft have left an indelible mark on the industry, inspiring both contemporaries and aspiring actors. As the film community and fans bid farewell to this iconic figure, his contributions will be remembered, and his legacy will continue to influence Bengali entertainment for years to come. Deb's passing is not just the loss of a talented actor but a reminder of the indomitable spirit that defines the artistic community.