en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Versuni India Inaugurates New Manufacturing Facility; Begins Domestic Production of Philips Airfryers

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Versuni India Inaugurates New Manufacturing Facility; Begins Domestic Production of Philips Airfryers

In a significant step towards enhancing local production, Versuni India, formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances, has officially inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bavla, near Ahmedabad. This groundbreaking development marks the first instance of Philips Airfryers being manufactured on Indian soil, a testament to the company’s commitment to fostering domestic production and reducing dependence on imports.

A Production Powerhouse

The new facility, prominently located at Gallops Industrial Park, spans a sprawling 23,000 square meters and is equipped with a fully integrated automatic robotic coating line. It has been designed to initially produce 500,000 air fryers annually. However, the company has a forward-looking strategy in place to double this figure in the second phase of production. This expansion would coincide with the introduction of 200,000 garment steamers into the production line.

Boosting Local Production

Currently, around 70% of Versuni’s products sold in India are produced domestically. With the new Ahmedabad plant, the company aims to increase this figure to a remarkable 90%. While the company has not disclosed the exact investment figures for this extensive project, it has revealed that 75% of the air fryer components are sourced locally. Versuni has strategic plans in place to localize the remaining 25% of components, further bolstering the country’s manufacturing sector.

Versuni’s Market Strategy

Henk de Jong, the CEO of Versuni, emphasized the strategic importance of the Ahmedabad unit during his visit. He highlighted its potential impact on the company’s overall market presence in India, where Versuni currently commands a substantial 20% market share in the small appliances sector. Gulbahar Taurani, the MD and CEO of Versuni in India, acknowledged the low household penetration rates for air fryers and garment steamers in the country. He expressed a firm commitment to driving growth in this market segment, leveraging the new facility’s production capabilities.

With an anticipated creation of over 1000 jobs across various sectors within the next three years, the new facility stands as a beacon of economic growth. Following the company’s first manufacturing unit in Chennai, which produces mixer grinders, the Ahmedabad plant symbolizes Versuni’s continuous investment in India’s manufacturing prowess and its dedication to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dispute Resolution Sector: A Year in Review and Forward-Looking Developments

By BNN Correspondents

Mamas & Papas Celebrates Record Year with Stellar Christmas Trading Results

By Geeta Pillai

I G Petrochemicals: A Dip in Share Prices but a Promising Future

By Rafia Tasleem

Sri Lanka Customs Hits Record Revenue in 2023 Amid Economic Challenges

By Muhammad Jawad

Historic High for Private Equity Exits in India: 2023 in Review ...
@Business · 3 mins
Historic High for Private Equity Exits in India: 2023 in Review ...
heart comment 0
Summit Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Summit Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Oligo Factory Achieves GMP Compliance, Ensures High-Quality Oligonucleotide Production

By Quadri Adejumo

Oligo Factory Achieves GMP Compliance, Ensures High-Quality Oligonucleotide Production
Aeva Technologies to Supply 4D LiDAR Technology to Leading Automotive OEM

By BNN Correspondents

Aeva Technologies to Supply 4D LiDAR Technology to Leading Automotive OEM
Sodexo Announces Upcoming Shareholder Vote on Pluxee Spin-Off and Listing

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Sodexo Announces Upcoming Shareholder Vote on Pluxee Spin-Off and Listing
Latest Headlines
World News
YouTube Permanently Shuts Down Reem Khalil's Channel: A Blow to Freedom of Expression?
31 seconds
YouTube Permanently Shuts Down Reem Khalil's Channel: A Blow to Freedom of Expression?
Uvalde High School Football Team: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Tragedy
48 seconds
Uvalde High School Football Team: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Tragedy
Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects
56 seconds
Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects
Utah Rep. John Curtis Declares Candidacy for U.S. Senate
1 min
Utah Rep. John Curtis Declares Candidacy for U.S. Senate
A Decade On: Revisiting Dr. Manmohan Singh's Unprecedented Press Conference
1 min
A Decade On: Revisiting Dr. Manmohan Singh's Unprecedented Press Conference
London Knights' Winning Streak Bolstered by Young Talent
1 min
London Knights' Winning Streak Bolstered by Young Talent
Cathedral Crusaders Secure Victory in Hockey, Sartell-St. Stephen Gymnasts Triumph
1 min
Cathedral Crusaders Secure Victory in Hockey, Sartell-St. Stephen Gymnasts Triumph
Arthur Okonkwo: Arsenal's Young Goalkeeper Set for International Debut with Nigeria
1 min
Arthur Okonkwo: Arsenal's Young Goalkeeper Set for International Debut with Nigeria
New Year Revelry in Philippines Marred by Fireworks Injuries; Political and Environmental Issues Unfold
1 min
New Year Revelry in Philippines Marred by Fireworks Injuries; Political and Environmental Issues Unfold
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app