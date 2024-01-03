Versuni India Inaugurates New Manufacturing Facility; Begins Domestic Production of Philips Airfryers

In a significant step towards enhancing local production, Versuni India, formerly known as Philips Domestic Appliances, has officially inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bavla, near Ahmedabad. This groundbreaking development marks the first instance of Philips Airfryers being manufactured on Indian soil, a testament to the company’s commitment to fostering domestic production and reducing dependence on imports.

A Production Powerhouse

The new facility, prominently located at Gallops Industrial Park, spans a sprawling 23,000 square meters and is equipped with a fully integrated automatic robotic coating line. It has been designed to initially produce 500,000 air fryers annually. However, the company has a forward-looking strategy in place to double this figure in the second phase of production. This expansion would coincide with the introduction of 200,000 garment steamers into the production line.

Boosting Local Production

Currently, around 70% of Versuni’s products sold in India are produced domestically. With the new Ahmedabad plant, the company aims to increase this figure to a remarkable 90%. While the company has not disclosed the exact investment figures for this extensive project, it has revealed that 75% of the air fryer components are sourced locally. Versuni has strategic plans in place to localize the remaining 25% of components, further bolstering the country’s manufacturing sector.

Versuni’s Market Strategy

Henk de Jong, the CEO of Versuni, emphasized the strategic importance of the Ahmedabad unit during his visit. He highlighted its potential impact on the company’s overall market presence in India, where Versuni currently commands a substantial 20% market share in the small appliances sector. Gulbahar Taurani, the MD and CEO of Versuni in India, acknowledged the low household penetration rates for air fryers and garment steamers in the country. He expressed a firm commitment to driving growth in this market segment, leveraging the new facility’s production capabilities.

With an anticipated creation of over 1000 jobs across various sectors within the next three years, the new facility stands as a beacon of economic growth. Following the company’s first manufacturing unit in Chennai, which produces mixer grinders, the Ahmedabad plant symbolizes Versuni’s continuous investment in India’s manufacturing prowess and its dedication to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.