en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Vedanta’s Cairn Oil & Gas Submits FDP to Boost India’s Domestic Energy Production

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Vedanta’s Cairn Oil & Gas Submits FDP to Boost India’s Domestic Energy Production

Vedanta’s oil and gas subsidiary, Cairn Oil & Gas, has officially submitted a Field Development Plan (FDP) with the intent of kick-starting gas production from the Jaya field in Gujarat by 2024. The FDP is no mere formality, but a vital cog in the wheel of oil and gas field development, outlining the strategy for harnessing the field’s resources both effectively and efficiently.

Boosting India’s Domestic Energy Production

Cairn Oil & Gas, a key player in the Vedanta Group, is not just looking to boost its portfolio but also contribute significantly to India’s domestic energy production. The country’s reliance on imported energy has been a persistent worry, and Cairn’s move is a step towards alleviating that concern. The initiation of gas production in Jaya forms part of Cairn’s broader strategy to not just enhance its portfolio but also support India’s energy security goals.

Stirring Local Economic Growth

The Jaya project isn’t just about energy. It’s expected to have a substantial positive impact on the local economy, creating jobs and stirring economic growth in the region. The submission of the FDP isn’t just an indication that Cairn Oil & Gas is moving forward with its plans, but also a statement of intent that the company is on track to start production as scheduled.

Clearing the Path for Future Projects

The successful debt restructuring at Vedanta Resources Ltd, the parent company, has removed a major overhang on VEDL stock, giving the company a two-year breather to focus on ongoing projects. This financial maneuvering has cleared the path for Cairn’s future endeavors, allowing it to focus on projects such as Jaya, which promise to fortify the company’s position in the oil and gas sector and contribute to India’s energy security.

In a world increasingly aware of the importance of energy security and sustainability, Cairn Oil & Gas’s move is a key development. Beyond the immediate implications for the company’s portfolio and India’s energy landscape, it represents a recognition of the critical role that domestic energy production plays in national security, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.

0
Business Energy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Australian Gaming Giant Aristocrat Takes Legal Action Against Head of Game Design
In a dramatic turn of events, the Australian gaming giant, Aristocrat Leisure, has taken legal action against its head of game design, Dinh Toan “Tony” Tran, alleging unauthorized download of a massive corpus of company files. The civil case, currently in the Federal Court, suggests that Tran downloaded approximately 6800 files from the company’s servers
Australian Gaming Giant Aristocrat Takes Legal Action Against Head of Game Design
Believe SA Investors Eye Potential Takeover in Digital Music Industry
13 mins ago
Believe SA Investors Eye Potential Takeover in Digital Music Industry
Taeyoung Engineering & Construction Secures Crucial Support for Debt Restructuring
14 mins ago
Taeyoung Engineering & Construction Secures Crucial Support for Debt Restructuring
Siberian Airlines Request Extension on Service Life of Soviet-Era Antonov Aircraft Amid Sanctions
6 mins ago
Siberian Airlines Request Extension on Service Life of Soviet-Era Antonov Aircraft Amid Sanctions
Black Entrepreneur Breaks Retail Norms with Beauty Vending Machine
7 mins ago
Black Entrepreneur Breaks Retail Norms with Beauty Vending Machine
Clyde & Co Fined Record 500,000 Pounds Over Anti-Money Laundering Breaches
10 mins ago
Clyde & Co Fined Record 500,000 Pounds Over Anti-Money Laundering Breaches
Latest Headlines
World News
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
2 mins
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
3 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
Nick Saban Retires: The End of an Era for Alabama Football
4 mins
Nick Saban Retires: The End of an Era for Alabama Football
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
5 mins
New Study Establishes Link Between All Levels of Alcohol Consumption and Elevated Cancer Risk
Underage Vaping Crisis: Young Children Reach Out to Quitline
6 mins
Underage Vaping Crisis: Young Children Reach Out to Quitline
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges
7 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
9 mins
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
9 mins
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Mere 14 Names Despite Strict Alcohol Regulations
9 mins
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Mere 14 Names Despite Strict Alcohol Regulations
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app