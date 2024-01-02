en English
Business

Vedanta Resources In Dire Straits As It Seeks Bondholder Approval To Reschedule $3.2B Debt

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:13 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:40 am EST
Vedanta Resources In Dire Straits As It Seeks Bondholder Approval To Reschedule $3.2B Debt

As the tick of the clock nears the January 2nd deadline, Vedanta Resources Ltd., a company under the stewardship of Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, is waiting with bated breath for bondholder approval to reschedule $3.2 billion in bond repayments. The company’s plea is a strategic move aimed at buying more time to manage its debt obligations. This proposal has prompted S&P Global Ratings to downgrade Vedanta’s credit rating further into the non-investment grade territory in December.

(Read Also: Indian Embassy in Japan Issues Emergency Contacts Following Earthquake

The Struggle for Consent

For Vedanta, this is more than a mere financial maneuver. It is a critical juncture in its financial journey. The company has been seeking investor approval to delay the maturity of its outstanding corporate bonds in order to better manage its repayment cycle. For the bonds maturing in January 2024 and August 2024, Vedanta has managed to secure consent from only 20% and 35% of the bond investors respectively. Consent figures are not much brighter for the bonds maturing in March 2025 and April 2026, with agreements from 41% and 25% investors respectively. As it stands, Vedanta has received between 20 and 40 percent investor votes in favor of its $3.8 billion bond restructuring exercise.

Vedanta’s Market Performance

In the face of these challenges, Vedanta’s shares have shown resilience. The shares ended 0.39% higher at Rs 258.50 on BSE. Over the last month, the Vedanta stock has accrued a gain of 10.75%. Although the shares, which hit a yearly high of Rs 340.75 on January 20, were trading at Rs 255.60 in the final trading session of the year, the market cap of the firm still declined to Rs 95,085 crore. Remarkably, Vedanta stands among the top 10 most profitable companies in India, boasting a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 14,506 crores as of FY23.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Begins 2024 with Slight Gains Despite Volatility)

S&P Global’s Reaction

The decision by Vedanta Resources to consider debt restructuring has not been received kindly by all. S&P Global Ratings has reacted by downgrading its long-term issuer credit rating and the long-term issue ratings on the company’s bonds due January 2024, August 2024, and March 2025 to ‘CC’ from ‘CCC’. This action has placed Vedanta in the non-investment grade territory, a precarious position for any company, especially in the current challenging global financial climate characterized by high energy bills, tepid growth in global ESG debt due to high-interest rates, and other financial stresses.

Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

