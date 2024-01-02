en English
Business

Vedanta Resources at a Crossroads, Seeks Extension on $3.2 Billion Bond Obligations

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Vedanta Resources at a Crossroads, Seeks Extension on $3.2 Billion Bond Obligations

Vedanta Resources Ltd., a global mining company under the helm of Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, is standing at a critical juncture as it grapples with the pressing need to extend the repayment dates on $3.2 billion of its bond obligations. The company has tabled a proposal before its bondholders, who hold the key to Vedanta’s future financial stability. The bondholders have a crucial deadline of January 2 to extend their early consent to this proposal.

A Race Against Time

At the heart of the issue is a race against time. If the proposal finds acceptance among the bondholders, it would offer Vedanta an invaluable lifeline, providing the company with additional time to manage its towering debt liabilities. This move comes on the heels of a concerning development in December when S&P Global Ratings plunged Vedanta’s credit rating deeper into the realm of junk status. This downgrade mirrors the rising apprehensions about the company’s financial health and its capacity to meet debt obligations amidst a turbulent economic landscape.

Impending Financial Peril

It is a make-or-break moment for Vedanta as they power through their financial tribulations to ward off a potential default on their debts. The outcome of this proposal bears significant implications for the company’s future financial stability. Vedanta has sought investor approval to defer the maturity of several of its outstanding corporate bonds, a strategic move designed to better manage its debt repayment cycle.

Response from Bondholders

The proposed plan has elicited a mixed response from the bondholders so far. Vedanta has reportedly received between 20 and 40 percent investor votes in favor of its $3.8 billion bond restructuring exercise. However, for the company’s proposal to sail through, it requires more than two-thirds of each bond’s investors to cast their votes, and most importantly, at least two-thirds of the votes need to favor the restructuring.

Business India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

    © 2023 BNN
