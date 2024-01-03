en English
Vedanta Ltd Reports Mixed Production Figures, Plans Expansion Amidst Bond Restructuring Challenges

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:21 am EST
Vedanta Ltd, a leading player in the mining and metals industry, recently disclosed its production figures in a regulatory filing. The company reported a 6% rise in aluminium production for the third quarter of the current financial year, reaching 5,99,000 tonnes. This is a noticeable increase from the 5,66,000 tonnes produced during the same period last year. However, the news wasn’t all positive as the company witnessed a significant drop in Zinc International’s production. The total mined production fell by 40% to 41,000 tonnes in the December quarter, a sharp contrast to the 69,000 tonnes produced in last year’s corresponding quarter.

Unchanged and Marginal Increases in Other Sectors

In Karnataka, Vedanta’s production of saleable iron ore remained steady at 1.4 million tonnes for the third quarter of the fiscal year. The production of pig iron experienced a slight increase, from 2,00,000 tonnes in the year-ago quarter to 2,03,000 tonnes in the recent December quarter. Additionally, the company saw an 11% rise in the production of saleable steel, which rose to 3,41,000 tonnes. This increase is attributed to improved operational efficiency and the availability of blast furnaces, up from 3,06,000 tonnes in the same quarter the previous year.

Vedanta’s Future Plans and Challenges

Looking ahead, Vedanta Ltd has plans to invest 1.7 billion in the current financial year to expand the capacities of its various business operations. The company has already invested 1.2 billion in growth capex in FY2023 to enhance its assets and production. Moreover, Vedanta has reported an excellent operating performance in the fiscal year ended March 31, FY23, with Rs 1,45,404 crore in revenue and Rs 35,241 crore in EBITDA. However, the company faces challenges in restructuring about $3 billion worth of bonds due in 2024 and 2025. This has led to downgrades by Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings.

Impact on India’s Mining Industry

These production figures and future plans of Vedanta Ltd reflect the broader scenario of India’s mining industry. With the country’s increased focus on infrastructural development and surge in demand for steel and coal, production targets for crude steel and coal have risen. The country aims to achieve a total crude steel capacity of 300 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and total crude steel production of 255 MTPA by 2030-31. The production level of important minerals in June 2023 saw positive growth, with coal production increasing to 893.08 MT in FY23. The production of crude steel also increased to 125.32 MT in FY23, exceeding levels achieved in the pre-COVID years.

Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

