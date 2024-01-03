en English
India

VCBL Opens Registration for Probationary Officer Recruitment

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:20 am EST
VCBL Opens Registration for Probationary Officer Recruitment

The Visakhapatnam Co-Operative Bank Limited (VCBL) has announced the commencement of its online registration process for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (Deputy Manager). With an aim to fill 30 vacancies, the application window will remain open until January 28, 2024. The application process is straightforward and can be completed via the official VCBL website.

Eligibility and Pay Scale

Eligible candidates must fall within the age bracket of 20 to 33 years as of December 31, 2023. Notably, age relaxations are applicable for reserved category candidates. As for the educational qualifications, aspirants must possess a first-class graduate degree from a recognized university. Proficiency in English and Telugu, along with computer knowledge, is also required.

The selected candidates will receive an initial consolidated pay of Rs 28,000 during the two-year probationary period. Upon successful completion of the probation, they will be moved to a regular pay scale of approximately Rs 38,000.

Application Process and Fee

The application fee for the recruitment process is set at Rs 1,000. It’s important to note that this fee is non-refundable. Candidates are urged to read the official VCBL notification for further information and to apply through the bank’s official website.

Recruitment Procedure

The recruitment process for the Probationary Officers involves an online test/examination. This includes preliminary and main examinations, followed by an interview round. The detailed schedule for the examination and interview will be communicated to the candidates in due course.

This recruitment drive by VCBL not only presents an excellent opportunity for job seekers but also reinforces the bank’s commitment to bolstering its workforce with qualified and committed professionals.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

