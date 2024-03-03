Vasuda Sharma Debuts Spiritual Song 'Shiv Shiv' for Mahashivratri Celebrations

Vasuda Sharma, known for her stint with the pop band Aasma, has taken a spiritual turn with her latest musical offering 'Shiv Shiv', just in time for the Mahashivratri festivities this week. The singer-songwriter delves into her personal spiritual journey, which began in childhood, and how it has influenced her music, culminating in this new release aimed at those celebrating the auspicious occasion.

From Pop to Spiritual: A Musical Transformation

Sharma's musical career has been diverse, from her early days with Aasma to her ventures as an independent artist. However, her spiritual roots have remained a constant source of inspiration. "For every artiste, art is the means of self-expression. My spiritual journey started in childhood when my aunt taught me Krishna bhajans," Sharma recounts. Despite her pop culture engagements, she emphasizes that her spiritual inclination has always found a way into her art. The release of 'Shiv Shiv' marks a significant moment where she fully embraces this aspect, blending her musical style with spiritual devotion.

Striking a Balance

Creating 'Shiv Shiv' was not without its challenges. Sharma aimed to maintain the authenticity of her musical style while ensuring that the song resonated with the cultural and spiritual sentiments of her audience. "There's a sense of devotion that permeates every chord, and every melody," she says. The song is an expression of reverence, an attempt to transcend the mundane and connect with the divine on a deeper level. Sharma's approach to 'Shiv Shiv' reflects her broader artistic philosophy - to offer one's innermost emotions through their art as a form of devotion.

A Song of Devotion and Transcendence

The release of 'Shiv Shiv' is timely, coinciding with the week of Mahashivratri, a festival that holds immense spiritual significance for many. Sharma's journey from a young girl learning Krishna bhajans to an artist exploring the depths of spiritual music showcases her evolution and the continuity of her artistic expression. "This is a song about reverence, transcendence, and deepening the spiritual connection with the divine," Sharma reflects. With 'Shiv Shiv', she invites listeners to explore their spirituality through music, offering a modern hymn to mark the celebration of Mahashivratri.

Through 'Shiv Shiv', Vasuda Sharma transcends her pop persona to emerge as a conduit for spiritual expression. As the song weaves through the airwaves this Mahashivratri, it carries with it a message of devotion, urging listeners to reflect on their spiritual journey. Sharma's musical offering is a reminder of the power of art to connect us with the divine, to transcend the everyday and touch something deeper within us all.