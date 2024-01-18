Varun Tej Set for Bollywood Debut with ‘Operation Valentine’, Recalls Emotional Song Launch at Wagah Border

Actor Varun Tej, celebrated for his performances in regional cinema, is set to break into Bollywood with the forthcoming film ‘Operation Valentine’. On the verge of his birthday, which coincidentally falls on a Friday, he reminisces about the warm reception he experienced at the Wagah Border during the launch of a song from the movie. This event, steeped in sentiment, showcases the affection and support from his fanbase. Varun also anticipates celebrating his first birthday post-marriage with his wife Lavanya and family, expressing profound gratitude for the love and validation from his admirers. Besides ‘Operation Valentine’, due for release on February 16, featuring him with Manushi Chillar, Varun is currently engaged in another project titled ‘Matka’.

First Song Launch at Wagah Border

Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar are in preparation mode for the release of their upcoming film, ‘Operation Valentine’. The film, based on real events, promises to be a gripping patriotic entertainer. The makers recently launched a song titled ‘Vande Mataram’ at the Wagah border, a milestone in Indian cinematic history. The song, rendered by Sukhwinder Singh and Kunal Kundu, with Mickey J Meyer’s music, emphasizes the film’s commitment to depicting emotions inspired by real-life events.

Varun Tej’s Bollywood Debut and Manushi Chhillar’s Telugu Debut

‘Operation Valentine’ marks two significant debuts – Varun Tej’s entry into Bollywood and Manushi Chhillar’s Telugu debut. Varun portrays a pilot in the film, while Manushi takes on the role of a radar controller. Directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, the film is slated to release in Telugu and Hindi on February 16, 2024.

A Tribute to India’s Air Force Heroes

The movie revolves around the incredible courage of India’s air force heroes on the frontlines, and the challenges they face safeguarding the nation. The patriotic anthem ‘Vande Mataram’ is a tribute to the enduring spirit of the armed forces, encapsulating the essence of bravery, sacrifice, and patriotism. The film, produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, Sandeep Mudda’s Renaissance Pictures, and co-produced by God Bless Entertainment and Nandakumar Abbineni, is directed by Shakti Pratap Singh Hada.