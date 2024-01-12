en English
Business

VarthanaFinance Raises $14M from Blue Earth Capital to Foster Accessible Education in India

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
VarthanaFinance Raises $14M from Blue Earth Capital to Foster Accessible Education in India

Bengaluru-based Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), VarthanaFinance, has secured a notable $14 million investment from international fund, Blue Earth Capital. The capital influx is earmarked for enhancing the financial support extended by Varthana to affordable private schools across India, unlocking the gates of quality education for low- and middle-income families.

Investment to Propel Expansion

This substantial financial injection is set to broaden the scope of Varthana’s operations, allowing it to reach out to more educational institutions in need of financial assistance. The funds are projected to facilitate the provision of loans for school expansion and renovations—an initiative that has seen Varthana disburse over 15,000 loans in the past decade.

Leaving a Mark on Education in India

Varthana’s chief executive officer, Steve Hardgrave, expressed the company’s unswerving dedication to bolstering accessibility to quality education. Since its inception in 2013, Varthana has extended its services to more than 9,500 private schools, not only in major cities but also in Tier III and Tier IV cities, thereby widening the reach of education in India.

Strengthening Partnership with Blue Earth Capital

Amy Wang, the head of private credit at Blue Earth Capital, voiced her optimism about their burgeoning relationship with Varthana. She commended Varthana’s resilience and underlined the significant social impact of the company’s efforts. Varthana’s operations, spanning 16 states and union territories with a network of 40 branches and 150 spokes, reflect a robust growth trajectory and a remarkable contribution to affordable education in India.

VarthanaFinance’s recent funding round underscores the crucial role of financial institutions in supporting educational institutions. By offering not just financial assistance but also academic support, Varthana is helping shape a brighter future for India’s education sector.

Business Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

