India

Varanasi Named ‘Cleanest Ganga Town’ in Swachh Survekshan 2023 Rankings

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:51 pm EST
Varanasi Named 'Cleanest Ganga Town' in Swachh Survekshan 2023 Rankings

Varanasi, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, has emerged as the ‘Cleanest Ganga Town’ in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 rankings, surpassing Prayagraj. This achievement signifies a notable improvement from 2022, when Varanasi had lost the top spot to Hardwar. The recognition underscores the city’s commendable efforts in preserving the cleanliness of the Ganga River.

Varanasi’s Performance in the Rankings

Despite this victory, Varanasi has experienced a dip in the overall national ranking. From securing the 21st position in the previous year, the city has fallen to the 41st place among cities with populations over 1 million. However, the drop in the national ranking has not overshadowed its achievement in the Ganga cleanliness category. The Swachh Survekshan survey, conducted annually by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, aims to foster cleanliness and urban transformation in India. Since its inception in 2016, the survey has grown to encompass 4,477 cities in 2023, with a focus on vital issues such as waste management and the welfare of sanitation workers.

Other Cities in the Ranking

Other Uttar Pradesh cities’ rankings include Noida at 14th, Ghaziabad at 38th, Aligarh at 40th, and Lucknow at 44th place. The survey results also detail the overall rankings and performance of various cities and states. Indore and Surat were named the cleanest cities, with Indore clinching the title for the seventh consecutive time.

Reactions to the Ranking

Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister AK Sharma hailed the achievement as a historic moment for the state. He highlighted that out of 13 cities receiving national awards, two were from Uttar Pradesh. Commending the administration and sanitation workers for their relentless efforts, Sharma expressed optimism for higher standards within Open Defecation Free towns and Garbage Free Cities. The initiative has indeed spurred a healthy competition among towns and cities, inspiring them to enhance their service delivery to citizens and strive for cleaner urban environments.

India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

