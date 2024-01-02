en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Varanasi Boosts Tourist Security with Three New Police Outposts

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Varanasi Boosts Tourist Security with Three New Police Outposts

In the wake of escalating tourist activity in Varanasi, robust security measures are being put in place. The city’s authorities have announced the setting up of three new tourist police outposts at Assi Ghat, Namo Ghat, and Swarved Temple. These are among the city’s most frequented spots, attracting a vast number of tourists and devotees with their unique allure.

Addressing the Security Need

The Commissioner of Police in Varanasi, Mutha Ashok Jain, has responded to the growing demand for enhanced security, acknowledging the swelling influx of tourists and devotees to the city. The new outposts are strategic placements designed to provide assistance and ensure safety, particularly in areas that witness high tourist footfall.

The Allure of Varanasi’s Ghats

The ghats of Varanasi, namely Assi Ghat and Namo Ghat, have seen a significant surge in visitors. Revered as the spiritual nerve centers of the city, these ghats draw countless pilgrims and tourists who come to offer prayers, witness the awe-inspiring Ganga aarti, and partake in the city’s vibrant cultural fabric.

Embracing the Swarved Temple

The Swarved Temple, an emerging hotspot situated on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Road, has been garnering attention since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Known as the world’s largest meditation center, it has started to draw a significant number of visitors, further necessitating the need for a robust security outpost.

As tourist numbers continue to swell, the establishment of these police outposts is a strategic move that will contribute significantly towards providing a secure and welcoming environment for visitors exploring the city’s rich cultural and religious sites.

0
India Safety Travel & Tourism
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Child Victim in Orai Shooting Incident: Bichchu Gang Suspected

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mumbai Water Supply Faces Disruption Due to Pipeline Leakage

By Dil Bar Irshad

Neil Bhatt: A Dignified Journey Through Bigg Boss 17

By Dil Bar Irshad

Maharashtra's Balbharati Revolutionizes Learning with 'Combined Books' Concept

By Rafia Tasleem

Wipro Stock Hits 52-Week High, Shows Bullish Signs for 2024 ...
@Business · 11 mins
Wipro Stock Hits 52-Week High, Shows Bullish Signs for 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Kawasaki Launches 2024 Eliminator 400 in India: A Modern Spin on the Classic Cruiser

By Rafia Tasleem

Kawasaki Launches 2024 Eliminator 400 in India: A Modern Spin on the Classic Cruiser
Uttar Pradesh Truckers’ Strike Sparks Chaos, Fuel Shortage, and Price Hikes

By Dil Bar Irshad

Uttar Pradesh Truckers' Strike Sparks Chaos, Fuel Shortage, and Price Hikes
India to Extend Capital Support Scheme for Discoms, Aims for Power Sector Revitalization

By Dil Bar Irshad

India to Extend Capital Support Scheme for Discoms, Aims for Power Sector Revitalization
Addressing Panic Buying at Fuel Stations and Clarification on BNS Provisions

By Rafia Tasleem

Addressing Panic Buying at Fuel Stations and Clarification on BNS Provisions
Latest Headlines
World News
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
2 mins
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
2 mins
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
2 mins
David Warner's Farewell: More Than Just a Goodbye on the Cricket Pitch
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
2 mins
Sri Lanka's Ethnic Tensions: A Battle Over Historical Religious Claims
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
2 mins
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
3 mins
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
3 mins
Chester's New City Government: A Day of Power Struggles and Promising Changes
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
3 mins
Willmar Recreation Board Proposes Outdoor Ice Rink Construction with Remaining Sales Tax Funds
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
3 mins
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
23 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app