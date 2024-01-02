Varanasi Boosts Tourist Security with Three New Police Outposts

In the wake of escalating tourist activity in Varanasi, robust security measures are being put in place. The city’s authorities have announced the setting up of three new tourist police outposts at Assi Ghat, Namo Ghat, and Swarved Temple. These are among the city’s most frequented spots, attracting a vast number of tourists and devotees with their unique allure.

Addressing the Security Need

The Commissioner of Police in Varanasi, Mutha Ashok Jain, has responded to the growing demand for enhanced security, acknowledging the swelling influx of tourists and devotees to the city. The new outposts are strategic placements designed to provide assistance and ensure safety, particularly in areas that witness high tourist footfall.

The Allure of Varanasi’s Ghats

The ghats of Varanasi, namely Assi Ghat and Namo Ghat, have seen a significant surge in visitors. Revered as the spiritual nerve centers of the city, these ghats draw countless pilgrims and tourists who come to offer prayers, witness the awe-inspiring Ganga aarti, and partake in the city’s vibrant cultural fabric.

Embracing the Swarved Temple

The Swarved Temple, an emerging hotspot situated on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Road, has been garnering attention since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Known as the world’s largest meditation center, it has started to draw a significant number of visitors, further necessitating the need for a robust security outpost.

As tourist numbers continue to swell, the establishment of these police outposts is a strategic move that will contribute significantly towards providing a secure and welcoming environment for visitors exploring the city’s rich cultural and religious sites.