India

Varanasi Boatmen to Offer Free Rides in Honour of Ram Temple Consecration

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:02 pm EST
Varanasi Boatmen to Offer Free Rides in Honour of Ram Temple Consecration

In a tribute to their revered ancestor and deity, Lord Shri Ram, the boatmen of Varanasi are set to provide free boat rides across all 84 Ganga ghats on January 22. This gesture, an echo of the past, celebrates the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, a monument of deep spiritual significance.

Maa Ganga Nishad Raj Seva Trust Leads the Initiative

At the helm of this generous initiative is the Maa Ganga Nishad Raj Seva Trust, an organization representing the Nishad community. Comprised mainly of boatmen, the Nishad community cherishes a historical connection with Lord Shri Ram, one that dates back to the era of the Ramayana. According to mythology, a Nishad boatman had once ferried Lord Ram, his brother Lakshman, and wife Maa Sita across the river without charging a fee as they embarked on their exile into the forest. Emulating this heroic act of kindness, the trust has resolved to provide a complimentary boat service on the day of the temple’s consecration.

Shambhu Sahni Affirms the Decision

The decision, confirmed by Shambhu Sahni, the secretary of the Maa Ganga Nishad Raj Seva Trust, was made during a meeting of the trust. Sahni emphasized the importance of paying homage to their ancestral ties to Lord Shri Ram. He said, “It is an honor for us to continue the tradition of our ancestors and serve the devotees on this auspicious occasion.”

Celebratory Procession Marks the Event

Besides the free boat service, a ‘shobha yatra,’ or celebratory procession, is scheduled to proceed from Raj Ghat to Nishadraj Ghat in Varanasi. This procession, expected to draw hundreds of participants, is another testament to the community’s commitment to honoring their historical connections with Lord Shri Ram. As the city of Varanasi thrums with anticipation and spiritual fervor, the boatmen stand ready to serve, their boats adorned and their hearts filled with devotion.

India Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

