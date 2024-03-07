Valsad Farmers Challenge PGCIL Over Farmland Compensation, Seek Bullet Train Project Rates

In a recent development from Ahmedabad, two farmers from Valsad district, Kusumben Desai and Hemant Desai, have taken a stand against the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) over the proposed erection of a transmission tower and laying of a transmission line across their farmland. The duo demands compensation at par with what was offered in the bullet train project, challenging the December 2023 district collector's order that dismissed their objections.

Legal Battle for Fair Compensation

The heart of the Desais' legal challenge lies in a notification by the Centre in 2015, which brought the Electricity Act under the ambit of the Land Acquisition Act 2013. This pivotal piece of legislation spells out the entitlement of landowners to monetary compensation when their land is utilized for such infrastructure projects. Despite the clear direction from the 2013 Act, the Desais argue that PGCIL's refusal to offer compensation on par with other significant projects like the bullet train or national highways effectively undervalues their land and livelihood.

Contention in Court

The district collector's decision in December 2023 to reject the Desais' objections without a proper hearing has come under scrutiny in the Gujarat high court. The petitioners contend that their primary grievance is not just the compensation rate but also the process's fairness. The authority, however, maintains that the objections were recorded, a claim vehemently denied by the landowners, calling it a "blatant lie." This dispute prompted Justice V D Nanavati to order the authority to produce records verifying the petitioners' presence during the hearing.

Implications of the Case

This legal battle throws into sharp relief the broader issues surrounding land acquisition in India, particularly for infrastructure projects. While such projects are crucial for development, they often come at a significant cost to landowners who feel shortchanged by the compensation mechanisms. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for how compensation is calculated and awarded, potentially influencing future land acquisitions across the country.

As the Gujarat high court deliberates on this matter, the eyes of many are watching, hoping for a resolution that balances development needs with fair compensation for those who give up their land for the greater good.